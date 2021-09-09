REITIUM Selected to be part of The Prestigious Holt Xchange Growth Accelerator Program

Backed by Holdun, a 5th generation multi-family office, The Holt Xchange is focused on enabling Canada to take a technological lead in the next generation of financial services and Fintech as a whole. Their mission is to power innovative world-class tech companies, entrepreneurs, and their products by helping sculpt the future of their businesses and growth. As Canada's most active seed fintech investor, they have spent the last 9 months tracking over 10,000 early-stage fintechs globally. Over 500 global companies applied to this exclusive program, and with less than 1% accepted, REITIUM was 1 of the 8 organizations whose business model and services aligned with the Holt Xchange's Advisory network.

"The team at REITIUM has a deep expertise in real estate, matched with strong technical acumen in distributed ledger technology, resulting in an exciting and novel solution for real estate investors. We see a great opportunity here for the democratization of real estate," stated Jan Arp, founding managing partner of the Holt Xchange.

REITIUM was co-founded in 2017 by Thomas Park, an award-winning realtor with over 17 years of experience who has sold over half a billion dollars' worth of real estate, Laura Fortey who brings over a decade of expertise in operations, internet marketing, brand building and growth strategy, serves as Chief Operations Officer and Michael Moll, REITIUM's Chief Technology Officer, a technology and community obsessed visionary who has implemented 3 successful start-ups over the last decade, one that landed him a deal on Dragon's Den with Arlene Dickinson.

"We are honoured to have been selected for this year's Holt Xchange innovative growth accelerator program. This is an incredible opportunity for us to be mentored by some of the brightest minds from the business and fintech world. We are so excited for our upcoming launch and feel even more prepared to take the real estate and private capital markets by storm, with such an experienced and powerful group of advisors in our corner," says Thomas Park, Co-founder and CEO, REITIUM.

REITIUM is also the recipient of the prestigious "Best Innovation in Technology" award from both Startup Canada and Satoshi United out of Singapore. REITIUM plans on launching in Canada at the end of this year and expanding to the US and globally in 2022.

About REITIUM

REITIUM is a real estate marketplace that simplifies the process of buying investment real estate starting with $100. Investors share the rental income and appreciation through fractional ownership. REITIUM's proprietary SaaS technology is a back-end management software that offers Exempt Market Dealers, Issuers, Dealing Representatives, and Investment Managers a digital solution to raise capital compliantly, manage investors, monitor and record real-time investment data, secured using IBM Hyperledger and is fully compliant with securities regulations.

About Holt XChange

Driving Canada's Fintech leadership, The Holt Xchange is a global early-stage fintech fund headquartered in Montreal. Backed by Holdun, a 5th generation multi-family office, The Holt Xchange is focused on building off the legacy of Sir Herbert Holt. As the Holt family has done before, they are enabling Canada to take a technological lead in the next generation of financial services, known as Fintech. As Canada's most active seed fintech investor, Holt has spent the last year tracking over 10,000 early stage fintechs globally, soliciting the ones that presented a best match with their 500+ Advisor network, and then investing in the top 1% of applications globally, resulting in 35 investments to date.

For further information: Media Relations: Karen Nussbaum, Storia PR, [email protected], 416-301-3193 www.reitium.com

