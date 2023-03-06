REITIUM CEO THOMAS PARK SHARES VISION FOR THE FUTURE OF REAL ESTATE INNOVATION ON DAVID MELTZER'S OFFICE HOURS, NOW STREAMING ON APPLE TV

VANCOUVER, BC, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - REITIUM's CEO, Thomas Park, has landed a coveted spot as the first guest on Season 3, Episode 1 of David Meltzer's hit show, Office Hours, now streaming on Apple TV. This exciting episode features a dynamic cast of thought leaders, billionaires, entrepreneurs, celebrities, athletes and entertainers sharing their valuable insights on navigating the ups and downs of success.

Fractionalizing [real estate] assets, we're making it accessible to everyone by making it simple, affordable, and secure

David Meltzer, partnering with Apple TV once again, is on a mission to inspire entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed. During the episode, which also features the legendary Gary Vaynerchuck, Thomas Park takes center stage to share his innovative ideas and experiences with the audience. Thomas provides a fascinating look into the inspiration behind REITIUM, his groundbreaking real estate tech startup that is revolutionizing the industry.

"I am thrilled to be part of Office Hours," says Thomas. "It's an incredible honor to share our story with viewers and inspire others to pursue their dreams."

Thomas co-founded REITIUM in 2017, bringing his award-winning real estate expertise to the forefront. With over 19 years of experience and having sold over half a billion dollars worth of real estate, Thomas knows what it takes to succeed in the industry. REITIUM's groundbreaking idea is to allow anyone, regardless of their background or wealth, to invest in real estate. With just a smartphone and five minutes, investors can get started with as little as $100.

During the interview, David Meltzer was blown away by REITIUM's innovative approach to real estate investing, exclaiming, "This is something that will change the face of real estate."

Thomas passionately explains the company's mission, "Real estate has traditionally been reserved for the elite, but we're democratizing it. By fractionalizing [real estate] assets, we're making it accessible to everyone by making it simple, affordable, and secure."

Tune in now to watch the captivating Episode 1 of Office Hours with David Meltzer on Apple TV, and learn more about REITIUM's groundbreaking tech platform that is transforming the future of real estate investing.

Watch the full episode here: https://www.davidmeltzer.tv/videos/ep1-season-3

About REITIUM

REITIUM Technologies builds platforms utilizing Distributed Ledger Technology that makes investing simple and accessible by providing a safe, secure and reliable marketplace for differing investment types.



The REITIUM Crowdfunding Marketplace showcases private equity real estate deals available to all types of Canadian investors under certain crowdfunding exemptions and is on a mission to democratize real estate investing by offering fractional investing for as little as $100.



David Meltzer has been an advisor to REITIUM since July 2022 and with his experience in business, mindset and growing his own real estate portfolio, he is a valued asset to REITIUM and assists the founders on their journey to success.



About David Meltzer :

David Meltzer is the Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing and formerly served as CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. He is one of the world's top Entrepreneurs, Investors and Business coaches. David has been recognized by Variety Magazine as their Sports Humanitarian of the Year and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

David is the Executive Producer of the Apple TV series 2 Minute Drill and Office Hours. He is also the executive producer of Entrepreneur's #1 digital business show, Elevator Pitch. David is featured in many books, movies, and TV shows such as World's Greatest Motivators, Think and Grow Rich and Beyond the Secret featured on Netflix. His life's mission is to empower OVER 1 BILLION people to be happy! This simple yet powerful mission has led him on an incredible journey to provide one thing… VALUE. In all his content, and communication that's exactly what you'll receive.



