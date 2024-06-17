Reinventing the Charger: PISEN 140w GaN All-in-one Charger Reached Over 600% of its Goal in Kickstarter Crowdfunding on Day 1

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- Global charging pioneer brand PISEN has announced the launch of its All-in-One Charger, the world's first 140W multi-functional desktop charging station. The charger aims to bring the benefits of multi-functionality, high efficiency, and strong integration of GaN (gallium nitride) charging solutions to the digital lifestyle. The product was launched today on Kickstarter.com with a starting price of $99. On its first day, it achieved an impressive funding goal completion rate of 600%, making it one of the hottest consumer electronics projects.

Pisen 140W All-in-one Charger

This charger covers almost all existing charging types, including USB-C, USB-A, AC Outlets, MagSafe Qi2, and iWatch charging, providing power for any device, gadget, or appliance. Features such as magnetic wireless charging for phones, a detachable watch charging module, and a 0-65° rotation are all combined in a single charging hub for the first time. With its strong and stable 140W output and five color options that bring a fresh and cool aesthetic, it is a perfect companion for gaming, camping, travel, and daily office use.

The PISEN All-in-one charger is making its debut in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and you can back it on Kickstarter and enjoy minimal Super Early Bird benefits today! For more information, please follow US PISEN on Facebook.

About PISEN

PISEN, one of the earliest companies in China to develop and commercialize power bank. It is a leading 3C digital brand with a strong spirit of exploration, which adheres to the principle of "To create, be wonderful". PISEN draws practical inspiration from the real lives of hundreds of millions of families, and focuses on product innovation, successfully launching the popular PISEN Fashion Charger and Master Audio series products. In the future, PISEN will integrate cutting-edge, personalized, attractive and practical products into users' lives.

Official website: https://en.pisengroup.com/

Business contact: [email protected]

