Reinforced Earth Company Ltd. Sets Stage for Rebrand as "Geoquest Canada Ltd."

Reinforced Earth Company Ltd. (RECo), a leading civil engineering firm known for its five decades of expertise in reinforced backfill applications and soil-structure interaction, is pleased to announce a forthcoming name change to "Geoquest Canada Ltd." This transition, reflecting the company's broader commitment to geotechnical and structural solutions, will be finalized in April 2025.

Founded in Canada in 1970, RECo made history as the first Reinforced Earth company to be registered commercially worldwide outside of France. Over time, the organization's name has become synonymous with Mechanically Stabilized Earth (MSE) solutions a technology that has powered over 3,000 major infrastructure projects from Vancouver Island to Newfoundland.

"With our portfolio now extending beyond Reinforced Earth® MSE retaining walls, we recognized the need for a name that reflects the full scope of our capabilities. By becoming Geoquest Canada, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering a wider range of engineered solutions including erosion control systems, protective structures such as rockfall, and avalanche protection, geosynthetic solutions like steep slopes and basal reinforcement, and new services like engineering support services," said Daniel Calatrava, P.Eng., President & CEO, at Reinforced Earth Company Ltd. – Canada.

Under its new identity, Geoquest Canada will deliver the same trusted products and services that clients have relied on for decades, while also broadening its offerings to include geosynthetic applications, geohazard protection, and protective infrastructure. Furthermore, the company plans to introduce new engineering support services, a move that underscores its continuous push for improvement.

What Partners and Clients Can Expect

The current management team will remain in place to maintain the same high standards of service and support.

In addition to established Reinforced Earth® systems, customers can anticipate access to new technologies such as steep slopes, basal reinforcement, and protective systems.

RECo's longtime commitment to excellence in quality and customer care will remain at the heart of the new brand.

RECo will fully transition to Geoquest Canada Ltd. in April 2025, unveiling an updated corporate identity and website at that time. Until then, the company will continue to operate under its current name to ensure a smooth changeover for all existing clients and partners.

For more information about the upcoming name change or to stay informed on the latest developments, visit www.reinforcedearth.ca.

About Reinforced Earth Company Ltd. (RECo) / Geoquest Canada Ltd.

Reinforced Earth Company Ltd. (RECo) is a subsidiary of Terre Armee and the Soletanche Freyssinet Group. Established in Canada in 1970, the firm has completed thousands of successful projects nationwide, specializing in MSE retaining walls, precast arches, and modular retaining wall systems. The transition to Geoquest builds on this foundation, expanding offerings to include a full range of geotechnical, soil-structure, and protective infrastructure solutions for modern civil engineering challenges.

Bill Demers, Director - Business Development, Reinforced Earth Company Ltd., Phone: +1 (905) 564-0896, Email: [email protected]