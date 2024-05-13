Reid's Heritage Homes embarks on a new chapter of growth, unveiling a new brand identity and introducing a unified approach to construction management in the Greater Golden Horseshoe Region

After a 45-year legacy, Reid's Heritage Homes reveals its brand refresh, unveiling the branding tagline "Heritage redefined, refined, reimagined" to symbolize a fresh, forward-thinking strategy toward site acquisition, construction, and development.

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Reid's Heritage Homes, a leading real estate home builder in the Greater Golden Horseshoe Region (GHRR) for over 45 years, has unveiled an exciting brand revitalization that reflects its tradition of innovation, quality, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. Introducing a sophisticated new logo and branding tagline, "Heritage redefined, refined & reimagined," and integrating Reid's Heritage Construction into Reid's Heritage Homes will altogether broaden the company's impact in the GHRR housing market significantly.

"Reid's Heritage Homes is entering a new phase where we reinforce our dedication to quality, customer satisfaction, and legacy. This new brand identity represents our pledge to timeless values while adapting to the evolving needs of the communities we serve," says Ron McMillan, President of Reid's Heritage Homes.

This revitalization stands as a testament to the company's resilience. Even amidst challenging market conditions, Reid's Heritage Homes has remained the region's leading sales volume builder, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to excellence.

As part of their strategic reinvigoration, Reid's Heritage Construction – previously an independent entity – now operates under Reid's Heritage Homes. It will continue to focus on building mid-rise residential projects on behalf of other developers, as well as midrise communities internally. Their recent accomplishment of constructing 450 homes for its own portfolio and over 600 suites for other organizations last year alone highlights the company's robust capabilities and potential to expand even further.

"Unifying our construction management services under the Reid's Heritage Homes umbrella will allow us to bring even more quality built projects to the Region, with efficiency at the forefront," says McMillan. "It's an exciting time for our company as we focus on bringing much-needed housing to the Region."

Established in the Greater Golden Horseshoe Region in 1978, Reid's Heritage Homes has forged a reputable presence in Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, and neighbouring areas. Spur Line Common in Waterloo is completely sold out and homeowner-occupied, while Lackner Ridge in Kitchener is expanding, with two buildings completed and several more phases in progress, including the launch of 2 final phases scheduled for this fall. Modal at Main is well underway, with the launch of a new sales centre on the horizon, while Poet and Perth in Stratford recently celebrated its ground-breaking. In Collingwood, Royal Windsor at Balmoral Village has begun occupancy of its 132-unit condominium, and a new site of bungalow townhomes will be released this spring.

For more information on Reid's Heritage Homes, please visit: https://www.reidsheritagehomes.com/site/home.

About Reid's Heritage Homes

Since 1978, Reid's Heritage Homes has established a significant presence in the Greater Golden Horseshoe Region, including Guelph, Kitchener, and Waterloo, building over 15,000 homes during their four-decade history. The recent addition of Reid's Heritage Construction underlines their commitment to growth and innovation, infusing each project with their long-standing values of heritage and excellence. This tradition of quality, evident in every detail of construction, reflects their deep engagement with every tradesperson and supplier involved.

At Reid's Heritage Homes, the focus extends beyond building homes to creating inclusive communities. They are dedicated to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for both their team members and homeowners, ensuring that every purchase is the beginning of a valuable community connection. Reid's Heritage Homes believes that the essence of community begins with a warm welcome to each of their homes.

