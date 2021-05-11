Mr. Thompson has a long and successful career within the steel industry; he brings over 30 years of steel manufacturing and supply chain experience. In his most recent role, he served as the President of Coilplus Canada, where he led the company with its primary focus on supporting many OEMs and suppliers in Ontario and the US. "After having spent a career in both transactional and lead commercial roles in the steel community in Canada, I am very excited to be able to bring the Reibus technology solution to supply chain inefficiencies across the metals space," said Doug.

Reibus, a fast-growing tech start-up building a SaaS industrial marketplace, announced that Mr. Doug Thompson (previously President of Coilplus Canada) has joined the company as its Country Leader for Canada.

Doug's appointment enables Reibus to continue to expand its presence in Canada, helping serve its existing customers while growing deeper penetration. Combining Doug's industry and leadership expertise with Reibus's unique technology platform will help us better serve customers with opportunities both in Canada and the US. Doug is charged with building the best team in Canada and leading by example as we build trust with our network of buyers and sellers.

"At Reibus, our mission is to lead with technology, to solve ingrained supply chain problems in the industrial material market. Combining technology with industry expertise is critical to our success," stated John Armstrong, Founder and CEO of Reibus. "Doug's appointment is in line with building and executing Reibus's long-term go-to-market strategy, as the company strives to transform the industrial supply chain into the NOW," John added.

About Reibus

Reibus (www.reibus.com) is a fast-growing independent SaaS-enabled marketplace that utilizes technology to solve ingrained supply chain problems in the industrial material market.

Today, Reibus helps hundreds of industrial businesses enable users to buy and sell industrial material on our powerful platform. Our advanced technology and deep industry knowledge revolutionize supply chain efficiency by reducing lead-time, improving inventory, and streamlining finance and freight services.

