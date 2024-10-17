Rehrig Pacific Company Partners with Openscreen to Revolutionize the Waste and Recycling Industry

With this partnership, Rehrig Pacific will incorporate Openscreen's QR Codes onto every cart, enabling a contextual point of interaction for residents on their municipal carts. Openscreen's solution effectively brings residential carts into the Internet of Things (IoT) universe. These IoT smart carts will power a more efficient, transparent, and interactive experience for municipalities and residents alike. Every cart will be uniquely identified and have model and municipality-specific information accessible through its microsite. Residents may scan carts and launch a full digital experience that is contextual to the city and cart. The solution simplifies support services, enhances cart tracking, improves operational efficiency, and provides real-time insights, setting a new standard for carts and elevating the resident experience in the waste and recycling industry.

Key Highlights:

Enhanced Cart Tracking : Openscreen's serialized QR Code technology enables Rehrig Pacific Customers to track waste and recycling carts more accurately, ensuring proper delivery, service and support.

: Openscreen's serialized QR Code technology enables Rehrig Pacific Customers to track waste and recycling carts more accurately, ensuring proper delivery, service and support. Dynamic Content and Best Practices : Customer microsites provide custom, real-time information about their municipalities' waste and recycling programs. Municipal guides, instructions, and videos are digitally available and easily accessible to all residents, promoting best practices, transparency and accountability.

: Customer microsites provide custom, real-time information about their municipalities' waste and recycling programs. Municipal guides, instructions, and videos are digitally available and easily accessible to all residents, promoting best practices, transparency and accountability. Digital Service Requests: Municipal waste and recycling services are often jointly supported by the city, haulers, vendors and 3rd party service providers. This creates multiple support streams and leaves residents guessing who to contact and how to contact them when they need help. Openscreen's solution eliminates this confusion by allowing residents to submit fully qualified service requests that are automatically triaged to the appropriate team. Inbound support calls, email submissions and service request reassignment are reduced or completely eliminated through self-resolution and digital service requests.

Municipal waste and recycling services are often jointly supported by the city, haulers, vendors and 3rd party service providers. This creates multiple support streams and leaves residents guessing who to contact and how to contact them when they need help. Openscreen's solution eliminates this confusion by allowing residents to submit fully qualified service requests that are automatically triaged to the appropriate team. Inbound support calls, email submissions and service request reassignment are reduced or completely eliminated through self-resolution and digital service requests. Operational Efficiency: The solution streamlines municipalities' and haulers' waste management processes, increasing self-resolution, reducing manual labor and minimizing errors, driving cost savings and improved service delivery.

The solution streamlines municipalities' and haulers' waste management processes, increasing self-resolution, reducing manual labor and minimizing errors, driving cost savings and improved service delivery. No app to download or install and complementary by design: There is no app for residents to download or install. Simply use any mobile device's camera to scan and initiate a rich mobile experience. Openscreen's platform also integrates with existing systems used by Cities, Haulers and Vendors. The service requests and additional data collected through Openscreen's point of interaction microsites can easily be integrated into existing systems, ensuring the data is readily accessible to all stakeholders. Residents, Cities, Haulers and Vendors can also receive SMS & Email notifications upon service request submission.

There is no app for residents to download or install. Simply use any mobile device's camera to scan and initiate a rich mobile experience. Openscreen's platform also integrates with existing systems used by Cities, Haulers and Vendors. The service requests and additional data collected through Openscreen's point of interaction microsites can easily be integrated into existing systems, ensuring the data is readily accessible to all stakeholders. Residents, Cities, Haulers and Vendors can also receive SMS & Email notifications upon service request submission. Sustainability Impact: By engaging and educating residents, cross-contamination is dramatically reduced, improving recycling processes and reducing waste. The partnership aligns with both companies' commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

"Partnering with Openscreen is a significant step forward in our mission to innovate and improve carts and services in the waste and recycling industry," said Rebecca Vara, VP of Environmental Sales at Rehrig Pacific Company. "Their technology will allow us to digitally connect our carts and provide a better service to our customers and their residents."

"We are excited to work with Rehrig Pacific Company to bring our technology to the waste and recycling sector," said Gemini Waghmare, CEO of Openscreen. "Our Point of Interaction solution will help Rehrig Pacific redefine cart features and their connectivity and set higher expectations for municipalities. It will help create greater efficiency and sustainability, and we look forward to the positive changes this partnership will bring."

About Openscreen

Openscreen is the innovator and leader in powering point of interaction experiences, delivering contextual support, and engagement when and where it's needed most. Openscreen enables the creation of interactive microsites that allow enterprises to connect, interact, and transact with their customers and resources wherever they are through rich web-based experiences. Leveraging any mobile device with a camera and without requiring an application, these powerful point-of-interaction microsites and digital workflows elevate and transform the customer experience. Transforming physical and manual touchpoints into digital processes, Openscreen powers frictionless QR Code based applications to capture and support customers, streamline operations, and directly increase revenue and retention.

About Rehrig

Rehrig Pacific is a leading manufacturer of integrated sustainable solutions for the environmental waste and supply chain industries. Their customers are a diverse list of industry leaders, including Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, and delivery distributors. Founded in 1913, Rehrig Pacific offers an ecosystem of end-to-end solutions, including returnable plastic transport packaging, warehouse pallet management equipment, material handling delivery lifts and sleds, and AI technology to track those assets. Additionally, they have dedicated national service teams committed to ensuring the items' longevity. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company operates multiple facilities across North America, ensuring local manufacturing and service support. Learn more at RehrigPacific.com.

SOURCE Openscreen

Media Contact: Orazio Terranova, VP of Sales, Openscreen, (613) 222-3355, [email protected], www.openscreen.com