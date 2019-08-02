Registrations open for Timbercreek's new Vista Local development

"We are excited about this next step in the development of Vista Local," said Ugo Bizzarri, CIO, Timbercreek. "As committed, long-term community builders, we're thrilled to be bringing forth new rental housing to the Ottawa market, and look forward to providing high-quality homes and a best-in-class living experience to all our residents."

Vista Local represents a new standard in the Ottawa rental market that incorporates sustainable materials and a maintenance-free design. Geometric accents and greenery abound, while the surrounding area includes parks, retail services and local conveniences that are accessible and easy to explore. Vista Local offers top-tier amenities such as gourmet kitchens, rooftop terraces, a green courtyard, a saltwater pool, a fitness centre and party rooms, among others.

"We look forward to curating an engaging communal atmosphere to help build this vibrant, diverse and sustainable new rental community by offering social events, fitness programs, service offerings and other entertainment," said Bizzarri.

Vista Local is part of a larger revitalization plan that will support a wide range of household structures, affordability, striking greenspace and resident interests. Earlier this year, Timbercreek filed its secondary plan proposal for the wider Heron Gate community, outlining the future collective vision of the neighbourhood and the guiding principles for creating a diverse, sustainable and vibrant community. This bold and inclusive city-building initiative promises numerous benefits for new and existing residents. For more about Heron Gate, please go to www.herongatecommunity.com.

About Timbercreek

Founded in 1999, Timbercreek is an active investor, owner and manager of global real estate and related assets. Timbercreek Communities is a leading operator of multi-residential communities across Canada.

