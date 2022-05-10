TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - On March 11, 2022, the decision of the Registration Subcommittee of the Ontario District Council dated November 26, 2021 and the terms and conditions imposed on the registration and approval of David Weekes, Matthew Weekes, and Ralph Weekes with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) dated October 29, 2020 were reviewed by an IIROC Hearing Panel.

In its decision dated March 11, 2022, the IIROC Hearing Panel quashed the decision of the Registration Subcommittee dated November 26, 2021 and removed the terms and conditions imposed on October 29, 2020.

The decision of the Hearing Panel is available at:

Re Weekes et al, 2022 IIROC 01 R

