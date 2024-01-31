Electors can register or check or update their address online

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ -

To vote in the federal by-election in Durham ( Ontario ), electors must be registered at their current address in the riding and must live there as of Monday, January 29, 2024 .

), electors must be registered at their current address in the riding and must live there as of . Electors can use Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service to register, to check or update their address, or to apply to vote by mail. Elections Canada encourages electors to take advantage of online services. They can also contact the local Elections Canada office or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information.

encourages electors to take advantage of online services. They can also contact the local Elections Canada office or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information. Elections Canada will mail a voter information card to each registered elector in Durham . The vast majority of electors are already correctly registered and should receive a voter information card in the mail by Thursday, February 15, 2024 . Electors who do not receive a voter information card can find out where to vote by visiting elections.ca and entering their postal code in the Voter Information Service box.

will mail a voter information card to each registered elector in . The vast majority of electors are already correctly registered and should receive a voter information card in the mail by . Electors who do not receive a voter information card can find out where to vote by visiting elections.ca and entering their postal code in the Voter Information Service box. Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the Durham by-election. Anyone interested in making an impact in their community can apply online or contact the local Elections Canada office in Durham for more information.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]