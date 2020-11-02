Registered Political Parties' Third Quarter Financial Returns for 2020 Now Online Français
Nov 02, 2020, 09:51 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The financial returns of registered political parties for the third quarter of 2020 are now available on Elections Canada's website.
A registered political party must submit a quarterly financial return, if its candidates for the most recent general election received:
- at least 2 percent of the total valid votes cast in all electoral districts across Canada; or
- at least 5 percent of the valid votes cast in the electoral districts in which it endorsed a candidate.
Quarterly financial returns of registered political parties include statements of:
- contributions from donors;
- contributions directed to leadership contestants;
- contributions returned to contributors or remitted to the Chief Electoral Officer; and
- transfers received from other political entities.
The financial returns for the third quarter of 2020 cover the period from July 1 to September 30.
