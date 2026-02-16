A Federal Seat Is Vacant in Terrebonne Français

News provided by

Elections Canada

Feb 16, 2026, 15:41 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 16, 2026 /CNW/ - 

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Elections Canada