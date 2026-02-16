GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 16, 2026 /CNW/ -

On Monday, February 16, 2026, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Terrebonne (Quebec) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat.

The date of the by-election must be announced between February 27 and August 15, 2026. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period.

between February 27 and August 15, 2026. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period. The by-election must be held on a Monday, at least 36 days but no more than 50 days after the day the by-election is announced. Therefore, the earliest date that the Terrebonne by-election can be held is Monday, April 6, 2026.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]