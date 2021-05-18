The Canadian Foundation for Economic Education (CFEE) has partnered with CIBC to create the My Money, My Future: Canadian Financial Education Challenge giving high school-aged youth the opportunity to win a $10,000 top prize

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Foundation for Economic Education (CFEE) and its partner, CIBC, today announced the ten finalists in their My Money, My Future: Canadian Financial Education Challenge. Over the past six months, youth across Canada were challenged to use their creativity, skills and passion to create new tools and resources to help young Canadians improve their financial knowledge and capabilities.

The ten finalists will now move on to a National competition where esteemed National Judges will decide who wins the generous prizes.

Prizes for the National Challenge are:

1st Prize: $10,000 towards future education or training – either to winning individual or shared equally among team members 2nd Prize: $5,000 towards future education or training – either to 2nd place individual or shared equally among team members 3rd Prize: $2,500 towards future education or training – either to 3rd place individual or shared equally among team member

The National Judges include:

Judith Robertson , Commissioner, Financial Consumer Agency of Canada , Ottawa, Ontario

, Commissioner, Financial Consumer Agency of , Sylvain Vinet , Eastern Canada Region Head for Retail Distribution, CIBC, Montreal, Quebec

, Eastern Canada Region Head for Retail Distribution, CIBC, Aldéa Landry , President, Landal Inc ., Moncton, New Brunswick

, President, ., Malik Shaheed , Executive Director, Youth Stars, Montreal, Quebec

, Executive Director, Youth Stars, Sareena Hopkins , Executive Director, Canadian Career Development Foundation, Ottawa, Ontario

Join us on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at noon ET where the finalists' projects will be showcased and the winners announced. Youth, teachers, parents, media and the general public are welcome to attend the one hour National Showcase that will be broadcast on YouTube and Facebook. Please register at https://mailchi.mp/cfee/mymoneymyfuture.

And the finalists are:

Indiana Bateman - British Columbia

- Kaden VandenBrink - Alberta

- Daniel Tran , Aurora Shi , Amy Shi , Andrew Yeh - Alberta

, , , - Grace Kiefer , Memphis Peters, Josh Auger , Lauren Walcer - Saskatchewan

, Memphis Peters, , - Mia Bestvater , Colin George - Manitoba

, - Danika Hindson , Valentina Mounzer - Ontario

, - Anthony Kessaris , Lorenzo Mignacca , Alexandre Rousseau - Quebec

, , - Hasti Kumkar, Shenyi Lu - New Brunswick

Hannah Daley - Nova Scotia

- Rachael Moores - Newfoundland and Labrador

You can preview them on www.mymoneymyfuturechallenge.ca.

The winning submissions plus many of the regional runner-ups will be showcased on a new Virtual Financial Learning Youth Centre website for use by teachers, parents, and youth to learn about money, develop financial skills, and be better able to build a happy, healthy, financial future.

Quotes

"The Canadian Foundation for Economic Education is delighted to partner with CIBC to provide this extraordinary and creative program – along with incredible prize incentives for participation. The My Money, My Future Challenge will generate a vast number of youth-created resources to help other youth learn about money – and provide teachers and parents with valuable education tools."

Gary Rabbior, President, Canadian Foundation for Economic Education

"We are pleased to partner again with CFEE to help young Canadians improve their financial knowledge," said Carissa Lucreziano, Vice President, Financial and Investment Advice at CIBC. "This innovative competition allows young Canadians to use their creativity to design valuable tools, and we look forward to further helping them achieve their financial ambitions."

About CFEE

CFEE is a federally chartered, non-profit, non-partisan organization, founded in 1974, that works to improve economic and financial literacy and enterprising capability. CFEE works collaboratively with ministries and departments of education along with school boards, schools, educators, and teacher associations. CFEE also engages in activities to support and assist newcomers and past immigrants to Canada, and the general public including print resources, videos, workshops, and online resources. Overall, CFEE aspires to help Canadians of all ages be better prepared to undertake their economic roles, responsibilities, and decisions with confidence and competence.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE Canadian Foundation for Economic Education

For further information: Joseph F. Clark, Communications Director, Canadian Foundation for Economic Education, [email protected], Tel.: 905-726-3438, Cell: 416-893-8772

Related Links

http://www.cfee.org

