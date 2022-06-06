Regional Winners Announced in Financial Literacy Program in Canada

The Canadian Foundation for Economic Education (CFEE) has partnered with CIBC to create the My Money, My Future: Canadian Financial Education Challenge giving high school-aged youth the opportunity to win a $10,000 top prize

TORONTO, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Foundation for Economic Education (CFEE) and its partner, CIBC, today announced the nine (9) finalists in their My Money, My Future: Canadian Financial Education Challenge. Over the past six months, youth across Canada were challenged to use their creativity, skills and passion to create new tools and resources to help young Canadians improve their financial knowledge and capabilities.

This is the second year that CIBC has supported the My Money, My Future Challenge. Last year's winning team was from Ottawa.

The 2022 finalists will now move on to a national competition where esteemed national judges will decide who wins the generous prizes.

Prizes for the National Challenge are:

1st Prize: $10,000 towards future education or training – either to winning individual or shared equally among team members 2nd Prize: $5,000 towards future education or training – either to 2nd place individual or shared equally among team members 3rd Prize: $2,500 towards future education or training – either to 3rd place individual or shared equally among team member

The national judges include:

Maguy Mourad , Senior Director, Mobile Mortgage Advice, CIBC

, Senior Director, Mobile Mortgage Advice, CIBC Elizabeth Mulholland , CEO, Prosper Canada

, CEO, Judith Robertson , Commissioner, Financial Consumer Agency of Canada

Join us on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 12pm ET where the finalists' projects will be showcased and the winners announced. Youth, teachers, parents, media and the general public are welcome to attend the one hour National Showcase that will be broadcast on YouTube and Facebook. Please register at https://mailchi.mp/cfee/mymoneymyfutureshowcase .

And the finalists are:

Emma Ekemezie - Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

- Adrienne Hemmings - Saint-John, New Brunswick

- Sydney Keating - Weyburn, Saskatchewan

- Laïla Lescot - Montreal, Quebec

Kiyan Merali - Calgary, Alberta

- Danika Nell - Boissevain, Manitoba

- Tara Onayoade - Brandon, Manitoba

Dayna Xiao - Kanata, Ontario

- Elizabeth Zou - Vancouver , British Colombia

You can preview their projects on https://www.mymoneymyfuturechallenge.ca/

The winning submissions plus many of the regional runners-up will be showcased on the website for use by teachers, parents, and youth to learn about money, develop financial skills, and be better able to build a happy and healthy financial future.

"The Canadian Foundation for Economic Education is delighted to partner with CIBC to provide this extraordinary and creative program – along with incredible prize incentives for participation. This year's Challenge builds on the momentum from last year and will generate a vast number of youth-created resources to help other youth learn about money – and provide teachers and parents with valuable education tools."

Gary Rabbior, President, Canadian Foundation for Economic Education

"We are thrilled to once again partner with CFEE in their ambition to help young Canadians improve their financial literacy," said Carissa Lucreziano, Vice President, Financial and Investment Advice at CIBC. "We look forward to continuing to support young Canadians as they use their creativity to create valuable financial tools that will be an asset to the next generation."

