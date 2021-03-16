Region of Peel Passes $1 Million Mark in Homeowner Savings Through SLWC Partnership

Almost 3,000 Jobs for Residents Completed since 2016

SOUTH PEEL, ON, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Since the Region of Peel began its program with Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) in 2016, Peel homeowners with SLWC service plans have been relieved of the burden of having to pay out-of-pocket for over $1 million in repairs.

"Many of our region's homeowners were unaware of their responsibility when it came to fixing problems with the water and sewer lines that fall on their property. They would turn to Peel's public works department when an emergency arose and would understandably become discouraged and concerned about costs when they learned that the repair was their responsibility," said Nectar Tampacopoulos, Region of Peel. "By partnering with SLWC, we got a solution that not only educates our homeowners about their responsibility, but also offers them a smart way to prepare financially for an unexpected home emergency. The partnership has been a win for the Region of Peel and a win for our homeowners who have signed up for a plan"

The no-deductible, affordable plans offer homeowners reliable access to local, trusted, certified repair contractors who are able to quickly complete repairs. As a result, homeowners are freed from the financial burden and inconvenience that comes with home emergencies. Peel homeowners have access to repair plans that cover in-home plumbing emergencies, as well as needed repairs to or replacement of the water and sewer lines that fall on their property. Plans start at just $4.48 a month.

Since launch in October 2016, SLWC-approved local trusted contractors have completed almost 3,000 repair jobs for Peel homeowners, which includes 1,149 jobs in the last twelve months alone.

"When a homeowner's plumbing fails, water line breaks or sewer line becomes blocked, it can be an overwhelming situation. All of a sudden, you've got no water in the house or a basement full of sewage, and you're looking at hundreds or even thousands of dollars for a problem you probably didn't even know existed the day before," said Tom Rusin, CEO, HomeServe North America, parent company of SLWC. "While we can't always prevent pipes from breaking or being damaged, SLWC is there to relieve homeowners of the stress of finding and scheduling a qualified contractor and the cost of completing the repair."

At the end of January 2021, Mr. Morris of Brampton had a problem with one of his sink drains and fortunately had one of the in-home plumbing plans available through the Peel program. One of SLWC's licensed and approved contractors came to Mr. Morris's aid, who commented on his overall experience, "Prompt and efficient service and courteous contractors. SLWC is worth the money and we would recommend it to everyone. Takes a load of your head for emergency plumbing problems."

Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) is part of HomeServe, a leading provider of home repair solutions serving over 4.5 million customers across North America since 2003. Launched in 2014, SLWC is the trusted source of utility line protection programs in Ontario as recognized by the Local Authority Services, part of the Association of Municipalities on Ontario (AMO). Together with HomeServe, SLWC is dedicated to supplying best-in-class repair plans and delivering superior customer service to consumers through over 1,000 leading city, municipal and utility partners across North America.

Homeowners with questions or who wish to receive more information about SLWC or the plans available to Region of Peel residents can call 1-866-922-9006 or visit PlansforPeel.ca.

About Service Line Warranties of Canada

