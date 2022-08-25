Region of Durham Introduces New Home Repair Service Program

DURHAM, ON, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Officials in the Regional Municipality of Durham understand an unexpected water or sewer service line repair can be a big disruption to daily routines and a financial hardship for many of its residents.

Durham homeowners now have access to optional service plans to assist with the cost and management of common plumbing repairs thanks to a decision by local leaders to implement in a new voluntary program for residents. The service plans provide protection for the water and sewer service lines that connect a resident's home to Durham's system through the Toronto-based Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC).

A recent State of the Canadian Home survey found that 65% of Canadian homeowners are unaware that they are financially responsible for needed repairs or replacement to the water and sewer lines on their property.

"Many of our municipal partners find that homeowners don't know that repairs to the service lines on their property is their responsibility," says Mike VanHorne, Service Line Warranties General Manager. "Service line emergencies can be both costly and inconvenient. These optional repair plans are one way homeowners can protect themselves from the financial burden that comes with an unexpected service line repair."

These repairs are not covered by the Region of Durham and are not usually covered under standard homeowner's insurance. Homeowners are encouraged to examine their policies, but the repair plans offered by SLWC don't require homeowners to pay out-of-pocket and wait for reimbursement.

The no-deductible, low-cost service plans ensure homeowners do not have to pay hundreds or even thousands out-of-pocket for a repair. Plan holders have access to a Repair Hotline that is accessible 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to bring local qualified contractors to their home for repairs. There are no call out fees, and multiple service calls are available up to the benefit amount.

This is especially important since the State of the Canadian Home survey found that nearly one in five (19%) Canadian homeowners have nothing set aside for an emergency. The plans give Durham homeowners reliable access to local, licensed, and vetted contractors who can quickly and professionally complete needed repairs on service lines.

Durham homeowners will soon receive information in the mail about the program and available service plans. There is no obligation to sign up for a plan – participation in the program is voluntary. The mailings are administered by SLWC but include the Durham logo to indicate that the mailing is legitimate and that there is a partnership in place between Durham and SLWC.

The program is provided at no cost to Durham and no public funds are used to promote or administer it.

"A SLWC service plan is a smart way for homeowners to prepare for a home emergency. These plans take the worry, inconvenience, and financial burden out of the repair," VanHorne said. "Durham homeowners with a plan have easy access to a network of excellent, local contractors, and they get peace of mind that they won't be financially responsible for a covered home repair emergency."

Homeowners in more than 70 Ontario municipalities now have access to SLWC service repair plans. Since the SLWC program began in 2014, homeowners have saved more than $8 million in repair expenses. Durham homeowners with questions or who wish to receive more information about SLWC or the plans available to residents can call 1-844-616-8444 or visit Durham's website or SLWC's website.

Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) is part of HomeServe, a leading provider of home repair solutions serving over 4.8 million customers across North America since 2003. Launched in 2014, SLWC is the trusted source of utility line protection programs in Ontario as recognized by the Local Authority Services, part of the Association of Municipalities on Ontario (AMO).

Together with HomeServe, SLWC is dedicated to supplying best-in-class repair plans and delivering superior customer service to consumers through over 1,100 leading city, municipal and utility partners across North America.

