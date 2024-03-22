Regent Park community health care workers on strike for a fair deal and quality care

TORONTO, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Regent Park community health care workers who provide vital, life-saving services in Regent Park and surrounding communities were forced to hit the picket line at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, March 22nd after their employer refused to offer workers a fair deal.

The members of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 5115 provide overdose prevention programs, harm reduction, low barrier supports for addictions and homelessness, primary health care, mental health care, diabetes education and nutrition services, supports for children, youth, and families, and much more – all under one roof.

"Their work saves lives – yet they can't even afford to live in the city where they work," said OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick. "With wages that don't keep up with the cost of living, benefits that have been frozen for 30 years and a work environment made toxic by management the result is anxiety and burnout among staff and barriers to program delivery. It's the clients and workers who suffer."

After four months of bargaining, talks broke down late Thursday evening when the employer refused to put forth a deal that would prioritize clients and workers, ahead of the strike deadline. Now, the workers have been forced out on the street in their fight for improved wages and benefits, and an internal work environment that is healthy and psychologically safe.

"The employer cries no money yet has plenty to line their own pockets with pay raises," said Hornick. "These workers, like all community health care workers, are a crucial part of our public health care system. Their fight isn't just for better compensation, but for the quality of client care and the health of their community."

"We urge the employer to come to the table with a fair deal and end the strike so we can keep supporting our community," added OPSEU/SEFPO Local 5115 President Kirsty Millwood. "But it's a shame that the employer would rather disrupt the flow of life-saving services than offer us a fair deal."

RPCHC workers are asking the community to take action by sending a message to RPCHC management demanding a fair deal and to end the strike: www.opseu.org/support-regent-park-workers.

Local 5115 is part of the OPSEU/SEFPO Community Health Care Professionals Sector, representing more than 3000 community health care professionals across Ontario.

For further information: Simran Ghuman, OPSEU/SEFPO Communications, 647-564-7621, [email protected]