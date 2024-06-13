Regent Hong Kong The Signature Suite Collection Revealed

HONG KONG, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- As part of its stunning transformation, the reimagined Regent Hong Kong continues to ramp up the allure with the unveiling of the Signature Suites, a trio of spectacular luxury residential retreats – each with a private outdoor terrace and whirlpool, unrivalled views of Victoria Harbour and the dazzling Hong Kong skyline, plus a myriad of Personal Havens enhanced by bespoke service "on your terms".

A Trio of One-of-a-kind, Luxury Residential Retreats with Private Terraces and Unrivalled Harbourviews

Showcasing the sublime aesthetic of visionary Hong Kong born architect and designer Chi Wing Lo, the Presidential Suite, Terrace Suite and CEO Suite are one-of-a kind Personal Havens that elevate the Regent Hong Kong experience to new heights. Celebrating the Beauty of Contrasts, Lo has created timeless spaces with a serene design sensibility that stunningly juxtaposes the hotel's spectacular vistas from a multitude of aspects, allowing guests a bespoke experience that inspires special moments. From wedding ceremonies with cocktail receptions set against the backdrop of Victoria Harbour to intimate soirées, exclusive private events, romantic getaways and family reunions, Regent Hong Kong's signature suites set the stage for exceptional experiences.

Michel Chertouh, Regent Hong Kong Managing Director, comments, "Each of our Signature Suites is designed to offer a highly personalised experience and the height of sophistication and discreet luxury. Guests will feel as if they are living in a luxurious contemporary residence with spaces that become their own, rather than a hotel suite." Reenvisioning each signature suite with warm cream tones, custom furnishings in natural oak with leather detailing and artisan craftsmanship, Lo has created a tranquil ambience with understated sophistication, elevated above the bustle of the city, while overlooking it all.

The three Signature Suites represent the crème de la crème of the 129 stunning suites at Regent Hong Kong amongst a total of 497 guestrooms. With a variety of categories from which guests can choose, each Regent suite is a residential-style luxury retreat with a spacious living area and Oasis bathroom. While basking in discreet luxury and elevated amenities 'with compliments', guests are privy to magnificent vistas in Harbourview and Seaview Suites with intimate Private Havens designed for indulgent moments. Bespoke service 'on your terms' includes access to the exclusive Regent Club with elevated experiences over breakfast, afternoon tea and evening cocktails.

