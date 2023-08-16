Regenerative Agriculture Consulting Team, 5th World to Target Large-Scale Landowners to Rebuild Their Land

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian-based 5th World is an innovative consulting company dedicated to empowering landowners across North America, to embrace sustainable practices and regenerate their land for the betterment of the planet and its communities. With a mission to foster biodiversity, nurture healthy soil, enhance crop profits, and fortify climate and seasonal resilience, the 5th World team is already making a profound impact on the agricultural and ecological landscapes.

5th World is dedicated to empowering landowners to embrace sustainable practices and regenerate their land. Tweet this Rob Avis, Co-Founder, Professional Engineer & Senior Advisor and Kelly Lamb, Dir. of Training at 5th World (CNW Group/5th World Regenerative Agriculture)

"Regenerative agriculture takes a systems-based, holistic look at the land being stewarded and applies various principles with the goal of making the land more productive and biodiverse over time. Our current large-scale "conventional" agriculture systems are degenerative, destroying the natural systems that we need to survive on this planet. Regenerative Agriculture looks to not only stop damaging our ecosystem but improve it, all while continuing to produce our food, fiber, and fuels…using a variety of agricultural management practices that work in alignment with natural systems." - Kiss The Ground

The urgency of addressing environmental challenges has never been more apparent, and 5th World stands at the forefront of the solution. By bringing together years of experience in regenerative agriculture, practical solutions, permaculture, and farming expertise, with a passion for rebuilding natural resources, the company seeks to create a harmonious balance between the people's needs and the planet's delicate ecosystems.

Key areas of expertise at 5th World include:

Land Regeneration Solutions: 5th World specializes in custom-tailored land regeneration plans, taking into account the unique characteristics of each property with mapping and on-site evaluation. By employing regenerative agricultural practices, reforestation, and habitat restoration, landowners can watch the return of thriving biodiversity, rejuvenated soil health, and increased resilience to climate fluctuations. Sustainable Agriculture Techniques: The team provides landowners with the understanding and knowledge to transition from conventional farming methods to sustainable and regenerative agricultural practices. By adopting these techniques, landowners can achieve higher crop yields, reduce the need for chemical inputs, and enhance the overall health of their land. Climate and Seasonal Resilience Strategies: As extreme weather events become more frequent, 5th World offers climate adaptation plans that bolster land resilience to climatic fluctuations. By creating diverse ecosystems and implementing water management solutions, landowners can better withstand the challenges posed by a changing climate. Community Engagement and Education: 5th World firmly believes that community involvement is crucial for the success of sustainable land regeneration. Through workshops, educational programs, and awareness campaigns, the company is creating a network of environmentally conscious individuals, landowners, and organizations committed to nurturing the Earth.

"Regenerative land management has many applications including urban gardens, agriculture, farming, and ecological restoration. As pioneers in the field, we've spent years refining our process. Combining our engineering expertise with regenerative principles, we bring a unique focus to your project. Our rigorous methodology helps you identify your resources, define your goals, and develop a laser-sharp strategy for success." said Rob Avis, CEO of 5th World.

The 5th World team works with the landowners to learn more about the land regeneration process while they assess your property's fit for their consulting services. From there, they develop a clear vision for the future of the land and perform in-depth analysis to determine whether the property can support the landowner's goals. Together, they build the strategic foundations of the project, and the journey to a resilient, secure future begins.

By bridging the gap between theory and actionable permaculture regenerative techniques, 5th World is uniquely positioned to support landowners in their journey toward not just sustainability but creating a net-positive outcome for their land.

For more information about '5th World' and its services, please visit www.5thWorld.farm or schedule a call today https://5thworld.farm/schedule-a-call/ .

About 5th World: 5th World's field-tested consulting process forges a powerful intersection between regenerative land management techniques and engineering expertise. By combining the trailblazing concepts of land regeneration with engineering disciplines, we develop a laser-sharp strategy for your project before the work on your land ever begins. Then, we use our project management expertise to transform your land into a resilient, anti-fragile ecosystem.

SOURCE 5th World Regenerative Agriculture

For further information: Media Contact: James Smith, Social Media Strategist and Community Manager, Email: [email protected]