Regency Silver Corp. trading on OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company", ( TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) is pleased to announce that its common shares have begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group headquartered in New York. The Company will trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "RSMXF". The Company's common shares will also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RSMX".

Bruce Bragagnolo, Executive Chairman stated: "Listing on the OTCQB is an important part of the Company's long-term strategy to expose Regency Silver's common shares to a wider audience and expand our visibility. We believe trading on the OTCQB will help us enhance liquidity by providing our current and future American investors with a suitable trading platform creating a fluid and transparent trading experience, along with broadening our investor base."

The OTCQB is the premier venture marketplace for entrepreneurial and developing US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, Companies must meet high financial standards, including be current in their financing reporting, follow best practice corporate governance, have a professional third-party sponsor introduction, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver is a silver and gold exploration company focused on the Americas. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency Silver's flagship project is the Dios Padre silver project in Sonora, Mexico.

For further details about the Company please visit www.Regency-Silver.com.

For further information: Bruce Bragagnolo, Executive Chairman, (604) 417-9517, Email: [email protected]; Gijsbert Groenewegen, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: 1-646-247-1000, Email: [email protected]