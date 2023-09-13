Regency Silver Announces Participation at the 2023 Kinvestor Days Virtual Conference Mining Day

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency" or the "Company"), (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF), is pleased to announce that Regency's Executive Chairman Bruce Bragagnolo is scheduled to present at the 2023 Kinvestor Days Virtual Conference on September 19, 2023 at 11:00 am PT (2:00 pm ET). More details below.

This year's Kinvestor Days is a 2-day virtual conference featuring a stellar lineup of presenting companies in the mining and technology industries. Hosted by Kin Communications president Arlen Hansen, presenting companies will have the opportunity to share about latest developments and answer thoughtful questions from attendees.

Register for free today and reserve your spot to hear from Bruce and other key executives as they discuss the latest in mining, battery metals, and technology.

Presentation Details:

Date: September 19, 2023

Presentation Time: 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET

Presenter: Bruce Bragagnolo, Executive Chairman

Register now at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1916911734480/WN_T-UkYKxYR66v8mUFoVsxGw

About Kinvestor Virtual Conferences

At Kinvestor, we create powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free to join virtual platform. Kinvestor Virtual Conferences are powered by Kin Communications Inc, a full-service investor relations agency with over 14 years of experience across multiple industries. Our goal is to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media. Our investor relations services include strategy, messaging, investor outreach, digital marketing, content creation, and more. For more information visit www.kinvestor.net

Twitter: @kincomm

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver is a gold-copper-silver exploration company focused on the Americas. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency Silver's flagship project is the Dios Padre gold-copper-silver project in Sonora, Mexico. For further information about the Company please visit the Company's website at www.regency-silver.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may vary from those anticipated in such statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that regulatory changes, fundraising, and risk associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results of exploration will be different from those expected by management. The forward-looking statements in this news release were developed based on the expectations of management. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

For further information: Regency Silver Corp., Bruce Bragagnolo, Executive Chairman, Phone: 1-604-417-9517, Email: [email protected]; Gijsbert Groenewegen, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: 1-646-247-1000, Email: [email protected]