ReGen Scientific acquires assets of P3 Health, a Canadian clinical leader in integrated personalized and preventative health

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - ReGen Scientific, who is transforming the way health is measured and care is delivered, announced the acquisition of assets of P3 Health. P3 Health is a leading, Toronto based, clinical provider of personalized integrated health (conventional and functional medicine), executive medical/wellness service, COReMIND, and corporate health and wellness services. It was founded in 2013 by Dr. Tim Cook, an acknowledged Canadian leader in internal medicine, functional medicine and integrative health.

ReGen Scientific's Chair and Co-Founder, Dr. Robert Francis stressed "First of all, we are grateful that we have been able to add the medical leadership of both Dr. Tim Cook and Dr. Andra Campitelli, and their clinical teams, to our already distinguished medical group here at ReGen Scientific. I look forward to welcoming Dr. Cook to ReGen Scientific as our Chief Medical Officer. I also look forward to welcoming Dr. Campitelli, with her distinguished credentials, as ReGen Scientific's Chief of Functional Medicine."

Dr. Campitelli is a leading North American Naturopathic Doctor, media expert, author and educator. She has a particular expertise in Hormonal & Metabolic Balance, specifically Bioidentical Hormones, Weight Management & Medical Nutrition, as well as Gastrointestinal & Immune Health. Dr. Campitelli emphasized, "ReGen's hyper personalized focus on starting with an understanding of your bio-markers of wellbeing, functional health, including your metabolic code, is transforming the way health should be measured."

P3 Health founder Dr. Cook added, "our whole team at P3 Health is thrilled to become part of ReGen Scientific's innovative ecosystem of health. It is also an honour to be back working with Dr. Robert Francis, who is recognized as being a true physician pioneer in the Canadian health care landscape for personalized and preventative care. I truly believe that the ReGen Scientific model that builds on truly personalized functional medicine, wellbeing of the mind and body and regeneration is the care model of the future and I am excited to be part of it!"

ReGen Scientific's CEO and Co-Founder, Jean-Marc MacKenzie added "ReGen Scientific continues to seek out opportunities with market leaders, such as P3 Health, that advance our cutting-edge scientific ability to assist individuals in living the healthiest life they can live. We look forward to welcoming and assisting their 6,000 individual and corporate clients."

ReGen Scientific is a Toronto based leader in personalized, preventative, and regenerative health. ReGen delivers hyper-personalized care based on its Science of You, which enables individuals to take control of their health with an objective of not only extending years lived but the ability to live those years with vitality and health. ReGen Scientific will launch its much-anticipated Toronto based Health Institute in June 2021. This medical campus will offer the latest in health informatics, genetic testing, predictive screening, regenerative treatments, therapeutics, anti-aging research, and functional medicine.

