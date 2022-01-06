Kisko was founded in Jamaica in 1968 by Leslie and Glenor Josephs. Canadian operations commenced nearly 45 years ago, shortly after the Josephs family moved to Canada. Today, Kisko operates out of a 115,000 square foot facility in Woodbridge, Ontario, which houses the company's office, production and warehouse operations, and is led by the second generation of the family, Mark, Randy and Peter Josephs.

The company has grown to become the market leader, representing beloved owned brands including Mr. Freeze, Kisko and Mrs. J's Natural, and licensed brands including Welch's, Mott's and Crush. Kisko continues to strengthen its portfolio of organic and better-for-you offerings, such as sugar-free and 100% juice freeze pops, elevate its co-manufacturing capabilities, and pursue growth in its two primary regions – Canada and the US.

"We are incredibly proud of the impact our company has had for over four decades, from creating fun and life-long memories for consumers to giving back to local communities. We are excited to partner with Regal to uphold our values and foster growth for our brand partners and customers, relying on Regal's ~60 years of experience representing prestigious brands, manufacturing capabilities through their Chocolat Jean Talon division, and seasonal expertise." says Mark Josephs, President of Kisko Products.

"Kisko and the Josephs family embody the Canadian entrepreneurial spirit. It is with respect, admiration and excitement that we come together. With Kisko, we balance out our important seasonal portfolio and we do so by joining forces with a family having strong values and a company that has mastered the art of brand building and product licensing. With Kisko, Regal will elevate its presence in the Spring & Summer season and strengthen its volumes and capabilities in the US. I am pleased to partner with Mark, Randy and Peter, who will continue to lead the operations of Kisko to new heights." says Hani Basile, President and CEO of Regal.

The transaction was supported by Clearspring Capital Partners ("Clearspring"), a leading Canadian private equity firm focused on growing mid-market companies, and Regal's other shareholders and banking partners. "This transaction is aligned with Clearspring's strategy of helping market leaders become even more successful. There is tremendous fit between Regal and Kisko, including shared values, similar business models, counter-seasonality, and complementary product offerings that bring joy to millions across North America. Kisko's penetration within the freeze pops industry is impressive and we look forward to providing capital and strategic support to expand the company's presence in existing and new markets." says Milap Choksey, Principal at Clearspring.

About Regal Confections

Regal Confections, known industry-wide as "Your Candy Experts", was founded in Montreal in 1962. It is one of the leading distributors of global candy and chocolate confectionery brands in the nation. Regal manufactures peanut-free and nut-free chocolate products in Quebec under the Chocolat Jean-Talon brand as well as under private label and licensed brands in Canada and the US. Regal distributes fine imported and domestic gourmet foods through its Euro-Excellence division. During peak periods, the company employs more than 300 people across 7 locations. Regal sells through all major distribution channels in Canada including club, grocery, drugstores, mass merchants, convenience stores, dollar stores, and specialty independent stores.

About Kisko Products

Kisko Products, founded in Jamaica by Leslie and Glenor Josephs, has always been focused on producing the best quality freeze pops in the market. Kisko is an industry leader, representing owned brands such as Mr. Freeze and other highly recognizable licensed brands and providing co-manufacturing services to other industry partners. The company has an ongoing commitment to quality and delivering the highest satisfaction levels as it relates to its products and customer service. Kisko employs more than 110 employees during peak periods and sells through all major distribution channels including club, grocery, drugstores, mass merchants, convenience stores, and dollar stores.

About Clearspring Capital Partners

Clearspring Capital Partners is a leading Canadian private equity firm that invests in and acquires medium-sized companies through buyouts, growth and acquisition financings, going private transactions, industry consolidations, recapitalizations and other types of transactions. Clearspring has raised nearly 600 million dollars in capital since it was founded in 2002. Clearspring focuses on established and stable industries and companies with strong market positions and skilled management teams. The Clearspring team works out of its offices in Toronto and Montreal in close collaboration with the management teams of its portfolio companies in order to ensure the creation of added value.

