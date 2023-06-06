MONTREAL, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The lawyers of For the Refugees, an NGO dedicated to refugee rights, announced today that they are filing a lawsuit in Federal Court against Canadian authorities on behalf of their client, Ajith Pushpa Kumara Debagama Kankanamalage. The legal action seeks a writ of mandamus due to the prolonged and unjustified processing of Ajith's refugee file, causing undue suffering and uncertainty for a vulnerable person.

Ten years after Edward Snowden's revelations and almost 74 months after For the Refugees' initial application to bring Ajith to safety, he remains the last remaining Snowden Refugee in Hong Kong. Despite Canadian authorities recognizing his refugee status in 2019 and performing file verifications since 2017, the Canadian Visa Bureau in Hong Kong inexplicably refuses to finalize his application without a valid reason.

"Ajith's Certificate of Selection of Québec was issued by provincial authorities three weeks ago, at the request of the Canadian Visa Office in Hong Kong," said For the Refugees president Marc-André Séguin. "Despite receiving the certificate three weeks ago, the Canadian Visa Bureau in Hong Kong continues to withhold finalization, leaving Ajith in limbo and deprived of the safety Canada must provide. This heartless behavior is not only unusual, it is a slap in the face compared to typical processes for recognized refugees, who have an accepted sponsor and a Québec CSQ."

After all this time, For the Refugees considers these latest senseless delays unacceptable. The NGO and recognized sponsor urges Canadian authorities to prioritize this refugee's well-being and expedite his resettlement. Ajith's prolonged wait has taken a toll on his physical and mental well-being.

By initiating legal proceedings in Federal Court, Ajith's pro bono legal team aims to shed light on these unjustifiable delays and hold the Canadian authorities accountable for their inaction. The NGO demands that authorities fulfill their commitment to bring Ajith to Canada promptly, providing him safety and an opportunity to rebuild his life.

For the Refugees is a Canadian not-for-profit organization fighting for the rights of political refugees and asylum seekers who have made an exceptional contribution to society but face great personal danger as a result.

Our mission is to mobilize the resources needed to save their lives. In addition to sponsorship we provide free legal support, media relations, and raise funds to provide for living expenses and relocation costs.

For the Refugees is a registered not-for-profit in Canada and a government-approved refugee sponsor.

For further information: Ethan Cox, Director and spokesperson