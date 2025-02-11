Reflections Achieves ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Responsible AI Management

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Reflections Info Systems (sister concern of Reflections Systems Inc.), a leading technology innovation services provider, has announced that it has achieved ISO 42001:2023 certification, awarded by TÜV SÜD. This certification recognizes the company's dedication to the responsible, ethical, and transparent management of Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems.

ISO 42001:2023 is the world's first international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS), providing a framework for organizations to implement and continuously improve AI governance. By achieving this certification, Reflections underscores its commitment to adhere to international standards that ensure AI systems are developed and managed with the highest levels of governance, ethics, risk management, security, and transparency.

"I am extremely proud of our accomplishment in securing the ISO 42001:2023 certification," said Sooraj K R, Director of Quality and Information Security, Reflections. "Achieving the ISO 42001:2023 certification reflects our ongoing efforts to ensure that our AI systems are developed and managed with transparency, security, and accountability. This milestone demonstrates our commitment to the highest standards of ethical and responsible AI practices, providing our clients with confidence that we adhere to global best practices," Sooraj added.

The ISO 42001:2023 certification process involved a comprehensive evaluation of Reflections' AI management practices, covering areas such as AI risk management, governance, data privacy, and ethical AI system development.

It streamlines AI development at Reflections by establishing robust processes, mitigating risks, leading to more efficient solution development and the creation of innovative, effective AI accelerators.

The certification benefits clients across industries by enhancing trust, mitigating risks, and ensuring ethical AI development, ultimately providing more reliable and responsible AI solutions.

About Reflections

Reflections, a Deloitte Technology Fast 50, is an AI-Powered Innovative Digital Engineering Company on a mission to become the Trusted Global Technology Transformation Partner to the best brands in the world. It delivers ROI driven technology solutions to customers across geographies and domains. With a strong track record of delivering innovative and secure solutions, Reflections holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2022, PCI DSS, and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality, security, and compliance.

