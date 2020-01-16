Reference to the Court of Appeal of Quebec in Relation with The Act Respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis Children, Youth and Families

MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - By Order in Council of the Government of Quebec bearing number 1288-2019, the following constitutional question is submitted to the Court of Appeal for hearing and consideration:

1. Is the Act Respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families ultra vires of the jurisdiction of the Parliament of Canada under the Constitution of Canada?

This Order in Council was filed with the Office of the Court of Appeal for the District of Montreal under docket No. 500-09-028751-196 on December 20, 2019.

Pursuant to Section 4 of the Court of Appeal Reference Act, all Attorneys General have until February 14, 2020, to file a written representation statement with the Office of the Court of Appeal.

Any other intervention must be effected by a written request to the Chief Justice and filed with the Office of the Court of Appeal by no later than February 14, 2020.

Subsequently, the Chief Justice will hold a case management conference to determine, if necessary, the conditions of intervention in this matter and to prepare a timetable for the conduct of the case.

Nicole Duval Hesler

Chief Justice of Quebec

SOURCE Quebec Court of Appeal

For further information: Source: Office of the Honourable Nicole Duval Hesler, Chief Justice of Quebec; For further information contact: Mtre Julie Devroede, Assistant Legal Coordinator, Telephone: (514) 393-2022, ext. 51259, E-mail: [email protected]

