Reference Group Members Needed to Support Veteran Mental Health

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The Centre of Excellence on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Related Mental Health Conditions (the Centre) is announcing an open call for Veteran, Families, Service Providers, and Research reference groups members to advise and support their work.

The Centre was announced in June 2019 with a goal of building strong community networks to create the best possible supports and services for Veterans, first responders, and their families. Funded by Veterans Affairs Canada, the Centre was established by a collaborative group of people with lived and living experience as well as professionals in the fields of mental health and Veteran services.

Designed to be a "Network of Networks", the Centre is taking a grass-roots approach and looking to the Military and Veteran mental health community to guide its development.

"The Centre was created because Canadian Veterans and their families deserve the utmost respect and top quality support after all they have given to our country," said Dr. Patrick Smith, President and CEO of The Centre of Excellence on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Related Mental Health Conditions. "To ensure we have the greatest possible impact on the lives of Veterans, we need to embed voices from the community into the work of the Centre and use lived experience to inform our research, knowledge mobilization, and public awareness efforts."

The Centre is seeking Veteran, Families, Service Providers, and Research Reference Group members to advise, promote, and support its work. The Centre advocates a Veteran-centred approach where lived and living experience is valued as much as technical expertise.

Volunteer Reference Group members provide the Centre with strategic advice and expertise on specific research, practice, and public awareness initiatives, help determine the Centre's priority areas, and also serve as ambassadors for the Centre.

Veterans, family members, service providers, and researchers in military and Veteran mental health are invited to apply for these reference groups through an online application. Contact The Centre at [email protected] for more information.

