Reeves College Staff and Students Give Back to the Community with 1200 Items for Local Food Banks

EDMONTON, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - On December 1, Reeves College launched a friendly food drive competition amongst its five campus locations and collectively raised 1245 perishable and non-perishable items for Food Banks Canada.

Students, instructors, and faculty worked together to help those in need and raise awareness for Alberta's local food banks.

Food Banks Alberta is comprised of 95 locations across Alberta, and despite having a lower population compared to other provinces, Alberta ranked amongst the highest food bank usage in the country during 2018. In March 2018, there were 97,497 recorded visits to food banks and 38% of those visits were from children.

"We see, every day, the severity of hunger in our province," says Crystal Tanzola, Associate Campus Director, Reeves College Edmonton. "The campus-wide food drive allowed us to help those families and children in need, while encouraging our students to contribute to a valuable cause."

For every item donated, Reeves College committed to providing further monetary support to Food Banks Canada, in the sum of $325 cash.

"We owe a special thanks to our Addictions and Community Services Worker and Hospitality Business Management classes, as their contributions were imperative to our total donation," says Tanzola.

Reeves College values helping those in need, and looks forward to a continued partnership with Food Banks Canada for years to come.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network in Canada. This year, Food Banks Canada serviced over one million people, with a third of those individuals being under the age of 18. For more information, visit www.foodbankscanada.ca.

About Reeves College

Reeves College offers accelerated, practical career training programs and courses led by industry-experienced instructors. With a student-focused approach to learning, students develop hands-on knowledge and skills in the fields of business, healthcare, teaching education, legal, and more from one of five campus locations in Alberta. For more information, visit www.reevescollege.ca.

