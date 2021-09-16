Reeves College Celebrates its 60th Year with the Planting of 60 Trees

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Reeves College celebrated its sixtieth anniversary with the founding family of Reeves College and planted of 60 trees at Jackie Parker Park on Thursday, September 9.

Clinton and Mary Reeves – son and daughter-in-law of the late Clayton Reeves – attended and made a speech to honour their late father's legacy.

"Trees that characterize the landscape around us, have often witnessed more history than we could ever imagine. Symbols can convey powerful messages, and being part of the 60 Trees for 60 Years celebration with all of you, symbolizes our united core values while planting these trees," says Mary Reeves. "We are walking, breathing, and talking symbols here today. These trees, and all of us, are celebrating the foundation and legacy of Reeves College."

In partnership with Roots for Trees, 60 trees were planted by 30 volunteers, which signified connecting with roots, new beginnings, and growth. From an individual campus in Lloydminster, Reeves College has grown over the past 60 years to include eight campuses across Alberta with over 15 different career-training programs.

"In 1961, Clayton with the support and love of Mae Reeves planted the roots of Reeves College in Lloydminster, Alberta," says Mary Reeves. "I am honoured to be here today, with my husband Clint Reeves, as I stand in front of you all to bear witness in the Reeves family legacy, laying down roots, as Clayton and Mae did 60 years ago."

Clayton Reeves purchased Miller Business College in 1961, later changing the name and opening colleges in North Battleford and Red Deer in the following years. Clayton was a prominent member of the Lloydminster community for many years before his passing in 2008. In 2000, he was presented with the Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement award for his work with a number of community organizations from Lloydminster Community Living Movement to the Lloydminster Music Festival.

"Clayton Reeves was a great man [and during his time] he wanted to fight for literacy," says Clinton Reeves, son of Reeves College founder. "My wife Mary and I have established a non-profit organization – I Am Change – an education and wellness foundation. It's a way to honour my father's legacy, and knowing that his dreams can live on through this cause and the school [Reeves College] he had built for over 30 years."

