Reetu Gupta, President & CEO of The Gupta Group & Easton's Group of Hotels, Steps Into New Role as Ambassadress & Principal

Reetu began her career journey alongside her father, Dr. Steve Gupta, Founder & Chairman of The Gupta Group and Easton's Group of Hotels, as a young child working the phones and completing administrative duties. Upon graduating from the University of Toronto in 2005, she joined the company once again as the Director of Sales and Marketing. Over the last 16 years, in addition to receiving her MBA from the Schulich School of Business, Reetu has ambitiously climbed the ladder and worked her way up through a variety of roles including Executive Director, Vice President of Sales, Marketing, & Strategic Development, and Chief Operating Officer before her role as President and CEO began in 2018.

Reetu's strategic approach to the diversification of the business began in 2012 when she created and launched The Gupta Group, which is the parent company of the Easton's Group of Hotels. In 2012, she progressed the firm into residential real estate, and in 2014, she further diversified the company with the launch of Gupta Group Mining. Under her years of leadership, Reetu successfully grew the companies to over $1 billion in assets under management by Q2 2018.

Reetu's diversification efforts and strategic initiatives paid off immensely during the past 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the vast majority of hotel operators were closing their doors, Reetu added two new hotels to the portfolio and also exceeded market revenue expectations drastically. Reetu's leadership allowed Easton's to keep 90% of their properties open; retaining thousands of employment opportunities in an industry that was hit hardest by the pandemic. In her role as Ambassadress & Principal, Reetu will continue to pursue her passions to expand The Gupta Group's footprint internationally.

"My time as President and CEO of The Gupta Group and Easton's Group of Hotels was incredibly transformative, rewarding, and a once in a lifetime experience that I will always cherish," says Reetu Gupta, Ambassadress & Principal of The Gupta Group and Easton's Group of Hotels. "I am incredibly excited and inspired as I step up and into this new role of Ambassadress. I have always been incredibly passionate about philanthropy, mentorship, and women empowerment, and this new role really allows me to further this passion and continue to create positive change and impact across the globe."

Last year in the midst of the pandemic, Reetu launched the Project Kindness campaign. Her aim was simple: to spread kindness and love as we collectively battled the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. This also inspired her to re-launch her family's foundation, The Gupta Family Foundation , where she currently serves as the President and Co-Chair. The Foundation's mandate is focused on education and empowerment internationally, with its first project being the development of solar-powered schools in the Bidibidi Refugee Settlement in northwestern Uganda. Reetu's work through the Foundation also provided over 1,000 oxygen tanks and 300 oxygen concentrators to India in May 2021 as the country dealt with a devastating wave of COVID-19. The Foundation led another initiative to donate 400 android tablets to Cornerstone Jamaica to help children in rural areas access educational resources.

Reetu will also continue her role as Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Rogue Insight Capital , a venture capital and private equity firm she co-founded with her brother, President & CEO of Rogue, Suraj Gupta. The firm's primary mandates include investing in female, immigrant, and visible minority founders, as well as companies that are making a social impact on their community. Rogue's portfolio includes Robinhood, Drop Technologies, Wine.com, Andela, and Borrowell, alongside several exits and realized IRRs of over 10,000% on their investments.

"I am filled with pride and excitement for Reetu, and while she is no longer fulfilling her day-to-day duties as CEO, her presence and expertise for our businesses will remain unwavering," says Dr. Gupta, Founder and Chairman, The Gupta Group and Easton's Group of Hotels. "Reetu has done many incredible things for our organization and is a natural-born leader. Her drive to create positive change and help those in need is exceptional and we are all very proud of her for stepping into this new role of Ambassadress, continuing to represent our portfolio of businesses with class and professionalism as she has always done."

ABOUT THE GUPTA GROUP AND EASTON'S GROUP OF HOTELS

The Gupta Group is the parent company for the Gupta family's global investment portfolio, including The Easton's Group of Hotels, Gupta Group Mining, Gupta Group Developments, Rogue Insight Capital, and more. The Easton's Group of Hotels is one of Canada's largest private hotel developers and has grown into a major force in the hospitality and service industry across Ontario. Easton's flagship hotel properties include renowned brands such as Hilton, Marriott and Holiday Inn in diverse locations including downtown Toronto, Sudbury, Thunder Bay, and Montréal. With a dynamic leadership team and an abiding passion for excellence, Easton's Group of Hotels is aggressively expanding to new locations with diverse offerings for the demanding business and leisure traveller. In the highly competitive hotel industry, the Easton's Group of Hotels' core advantages are prime locations, premium quality and superb service.

SOURCE The Gupta Group

For further information: Cydoney Curran, 604-313-8059, [email protected]; Victoria Baker, 416.726.8002, [email protected]