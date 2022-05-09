REETU GUPTA APPOINTED CHAIRWOMAN OF THE GUPTA GROUP: PROMINENT PHILANTHROPIST AND TWO-TIME RECIPIENT OF CANADA'S TOP 100 MOST POWERFUL WOMEN AWARD STEPS INTO TOP EXECUTIVE POSITION

Now at the helm of one of Canada's leading family offices and as one of the country's very few female chairs, Reetu will spearhead strategic planning and company portfolio diversification

TORONTO, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Reetu Gupta has been named Chairwoman and Ambassadress of The Gupta Group, taking the reins of the generational, privately owned family office with more than $1 billion in assets and over 3,000 employees across the company's vast holdings in real estate development, hospitality, venture capital, and mining.

Reetu Gupta (CNW Group/The Gupta Group)

In her new role as Chairwoman and Ambassadress, Reetu will lead strategic planning and philanthropic initiatives across all of the company's divisions. Following her recent achievements, such as expanding The Gupta Group into high rise residential development as well as into the mining industry, Reetu will continue to advance the company's diversification strategies. While identifying new avenues for company growth, she will also work towards bolstering the Canadian economy by creating new jobs, leveraging her network to improve international trade relations, funding innovative start-ups, and further developing residential, commercial, and hospitality infrastructure.

Having held a range of positions within The Gupta Group including her past role as CEO, Reetu will be stepping into her new position as Chairwoman immediately. She will be succeeding her father Dr. Steve Gupta, who she has worked closely with for more than two decades. Dr. Gupta will hold the position of Executive Chairman and will hand-off the strategic vision and planning role to his daughter in a significant organizational transition.

"This organizational shift is an incredible milestone in our company's history as I officially pass the reins to Reetu who will drive the long-term vision for the company and our growing portfolios," says Dr. Steve Gupta, Founder and future Executive Chairman, The Gupta Group. "Reetu has a proven track record as an accomplished leader - she's not only a visionary who's passionate about the growth of our business but she is committed to leading the company's charitable initiatives through unwavering compassion for others at home and abroad. I am proud to see her transition into this role, and I have full confidence in the excellence she will deliver for years to come."

"As a female business leader, philanthropist, and advocate for all women, I am proud to assume the position of Chairwoman of The Gupta Group. I look forward to finding new growth opportunities for both our company and the Canadian economy, all while continuing to support important charitable initiatives globally," says Reetu Gupta, Chairwoman and Ambassadress, The Gupta Group. "I also hope to use this new platform to inspire other women and instill change in the business community. As a collective, we can support women in the workplace by approaching everyday with the understanding that there are no glass ceilings."

As Chairwoman, Reetu is committed to inclusivity and skills development with an emphasis on bolstering charitable initiatives rooted in supporting women and children. Recently, she joined the board of the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation, and is also continuing her philanthropic initiatives abroad. Internationally through The Gupta Family Foundation, Reetu has established a partnership with the Sawiris Family Foundation in Egypt, creating a program to provide a holistic approach to funding for female entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Additionally, The Gupta Family Foundation financed the development of Solar-Powered Schools in a refugee settlement in Bidibidi, Uganda in partnership with the United Nations and the Simbi Foundation, opening two new schools in April 2022.

In her role, Reetu will also guide acquisitions, partner relations, and overall strategy for The Gupta Group Developments, Rogue Insight Capital and Easton's Group of Hotels. Currently The Gupta Group has 18 hotels in the portfolio with an additional seven under development. The company also has two high rise residential and one commercial property in the portfolio, with five more high rise residential projects approximately 4 million sq. ft. under development. Ongoing notable developments include The Rosedale on Bloor featuring Canada's first Canopy Hotel by Hilton (slated to open September 2022) and a Curio by Hilton Hotel, another first for Canada, marking the last remaining heritage building to be repurposed in Toronto's historic Distillery District (construction anticipated to begin in Fall 2022). Rogue Insight Capital has a global portfolio of venture capital and private equity investments including Overtime, Drop Rewards, ThriveWorks and Borrowell.

ABOUT THE GUPTA GROUP AND EASTON'S GROUP OF HOTELS

The Gupta Group is the parent company for the Gupta family's global investment portfolio, including The Easton's Group of Hotels, Gupta Group Mining, Gupta Group Developments, Rogue Insight Capital, and more. The Easton's Group of Hotels is one of Canada's largest private hotel developers and managers and has grown into a major force in the hospitality and service industry across Ontario and Quebec. Easton's flagship hotel properties include renowned brands such as Hilton, Marriott and Holiday Inn in diverse locations from downtown Toronto to Kingston, Thunder Bay, and Montréal. With a dynamic leadership team and an abiding passion for excellence, Easton's Group of Hotels is aggressively expanding to new locations with diverse offerings for the demanding business and leisure traveller. In the highly competitive hotel industry, the Easton's Group of Hotels' core advantages are prime locations, premium quality and superb service. Rogue Insight Capital is a venture capital and alternative asset investment fund that finds visionaries who dare to transform the world around them through unique, innovative businesses and provides these companies with strategy, direction, capital and an extensive network. Rogue's primary mandates include investing in female, immigrant, and visible minority founders, as well as companies that are making a social impact on their community.

