REEF Launches Local Restaurant Development Program in Vancouver, Pledging $125K to Help Area Businesses Expand as Part of $1.25M Program

Leader in Delivery-Only Kitchens Announces Vancouver as First Canadian Pilot City

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- REEF , the largest operator of neighbourhood kitchens and urban logistics hubs in the United States and Canada, announces today the expansion to Vancouver of the recently launched NBRHD Restaurant Development Program, designed to help local restaurants scale their delivery business and provide marketing support through REEF's Kitchens platform.

In total, REEF Technology has earmarked $1.25M CAD in grant money to support qualifying local restaurants across North America over the course of the next few weeks and months. Restaurants with fewer than three locations qualify to apply for the program, and REEF encourages applications from local women, minority and Indigenous-owned restaurants.

REEF is working with a group of local panelists, including various non-profits, social tastemakers, hospitality experts, and restaurant coalitions on selecting local finalists. In Vancouver, REEF is partnering with the BC Restaurant and Foodservice Association as well as Joyce Lam, a local food blogger with the popular @vanfoodies account on Instagram, to review brand submissions.

"We're honored to join REEF in supporting culinary entrepreneurs in Vancouver as they work to scale their businesses, especially during such challenging times for the industry," said Ian Tostenson, President and CEO of the B.C. Restaurant and Foodservice Association. "I can't think of a better city for REEF to expand this program to which is home to so many innovative local brands."

The initiative was incubated in REEF's hometown of Miami over the last month and garnered more than 100 applications from local restaurateurs and entrepreneurs. The program then launched in Chicago in March. Vancouver is the first Canadian city REEF has expanded the program to, giving local restaurants the opportunity to tap into REEF's ecosystem of NBRHD Kitchens which includes turnkey solutions for the preparation, distribution, and expansion of delivery food concepts.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart welcomed REEF's announcement: "Our local restaurants have shown incredible resilience and ingenuity as they pivot to stay afloat amongst COVID-19 restrictions," said Mayor Stuart. "We have a vibrant local restaurant scene with incredible food entrepreneurs, and I'm so glad that REEF has chosen our city as the first Canadian location to expand support to our local restaurants. I'm proud to be a mayor of a city that continues to attract this kind of innovation and community partnership and look forward to seeing many more great things from REEF in the future."

How to Apply

Applications will open at 8:00am on Tuesday, April 27th and will be accepted until 11:59pm on June 27 th .

Applications can be made here.

. REEF is currently accepting applications from locally-owned restaurants in Vancouver.

Evaluation Process

Over the next few months, at least five recipients in Vancouver will be selected based on the strength of their culinary concept, potential for success on delivery platforms, community following and personal story.

Each recipient will receive the following:

A dedicated marketing campaign for their restaurant, valued at $12,500

An additional $12 ,500 financial grant

A partnership spot in REEF's NBRHD Kitchens platform to expand their delivery business – this includes a full suite of services including menu development, procurement and culinary operations

to expand their delivery business – this includes a full suite of services including menu development, procurement and culinary operations Professional food photography for delivery platforms

"Local restaurants are the heart of Vancouver, and we're thrilled to continue supporting them through the REEF platform and through this innovative program," said Sophia Cote, REEF's Head of Public Affairs for Vancouver. "Our NBRHD Restaurant Development Program was created to help our beloved local brands adapt, sustainably grow their business and reach new customers without upfront capital costs, and is perfectly suited to this critical moment facing the industry."

In addition to this call for local restaurants, REEF is also actively hiring for a variety of roles in their NBRHD Kitchens including kitchens supervisors, line cooks and prep cooks. REEF offers competitive wages, bonus potential and more. Interested parties can learn more here .

Visit here for program FAQs, learn more about the application process and meet REEF Neighborhood Kitchens. REEF Neighborhood Kitchens is a delivery-only network of 100+ neighborhood kitchens in 20+ cities across North America and Europe.

About REEF

REEF's mission is to connect the world to your block. We transform underutilized urban spaces into neighborhood hubs that connect people to locally curated goods, services, and experiences. With an ecosystem of 5,000 locations and a team of 15,000 people, REEF is the largest operator of mobility, logistics hubs, and neighborhood kitchens in the United States. Together we are leveraging the power of proximity to keep our communities moving forward in a sustainable and thoughtful way. Visit reeftechnology.com for more information.

SOURCE REEF

For further information: Media Contact: Kiki Cloutier, [email protected], 416-885-4651, http://reeftechnology.com/

