Redwood Performance Group launches GradForce Skills, workplace skills for career success

TORONTO, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - New hires are graduating with technical skills, but lack the soft skills that employers also want. Do new hires know how to write an email, ask for advice, and even know how to say no. What about working in a fast-paced environment? Are they able to build workplace and team relationships or deal with conflict? Do they know if their supervisors have good or bad manager habits? Do they have the confidence to apply critical thinking or even problem-solving basics?

A few years ago, Redwood teamed up with Toronto Finance International, a former public/private sector partnership, to design and build a series of modules teaching soft skills to new hires in the financial sector.

Redwood's Managing Partner, Lydia Sani, says: "We wanted to reimagine how new hires can develop the soft skills most valued by today's employers. Employers want work-ready employees with these competencies: communications, critical thinking and problem solving, teamwork and collaboration, resiliency, and even data acumen."

The feedback from more than 3000 learners and employers was so positive that Redwood adapted it into a dynamic three-tier interactive, online workplace simulation — GradForce Skills .

The simulation begins in a typical entry-level role, where participants focus on building communication skills, and resiliency. Next, participants are promoted to a Team Member role, focusing on problem-solving, critical thinking, and teamwork. Finally, participants become new Managers, where they learn leadership skills, including how to engage direct reports.

So, who does this benefit? Here are a few examples

Students can build human skills that make them valued employees.

Educational institutions can turn students into stars by integrating human skills into their career curriculums.

Employers can onboard recruits to be productive employees and team members starting from their first day on the job.

Professionals who are new immigrants can ramp up quickly to work in Canadian business environments.

For further information: LEARN MORE OR ARRANGE AN INTERVIEW: Lydia Sani, [email protected], 416-464-4886, www.redwoodperforms.com