OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -The Canadian Association of Medical Radiation Technologists (CAMRT) today announced the publication of "Reducing the Prevalence of MRT Burnout", a position statement that highlights the important and prevalent issue of burnout within the medical radiation technologist (MRT) profession and presents tangible recommendations for leaders in healthcare.

Canada's 25,000 MRTs are essential to the smooth function of our healthcare system. MRTs perform over 30 million diagnostic imaging exams each year, as well as tens of thousands of courses of radiation therapy for cancer patients. The role of the profession has been highlighted even further through the pandemic as MRTs work tirelessly, not only to help manage and assess patients suffering from COVID-19, but also to keep the remainder of the healthcare system working despite enormous difficulty.

Research indicates that MRTs are subject to chronic stress that can be emotionally draining and lead to burnout. In a survey of mental health within the profession, undertaken by CAMRT and its partners prior to the coronavirus pandemic, more than 57% of MRTs in all disciplines reported moderate or high levels of emotional exhaustion, an important component of professional burnout. It is expected that the prevalence of this emotional exhaustion in the MRT ranks is even higher today, considering the strains that they, and all healthcare professionals, have experienced as a result of an unrelenting pandemic.

"Given these alarming rates of burnout and our understanding about the negative effects of prolonged periods of burnout, we are asking the government and leaders in healthcare across the country to take action to address this systemic problem, across healthcare and within the MRT profession" commented Irving Gold, CEO of the CAMRT.

"The goal of this position statement and our other work in this area is to raise awareness of the issue of burnout within the medical radiation technologist profession and to bring about action to support professionals and research to help us better understand the causes of burnout and the best ways to manage it in the healthcare system".

The position statement can be found at: https://www.camrt.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Position-Statement-Burnout-Jan-2021.pdf

About CAMRT: Established in 1942, the Canadian Association of Medical Radiation Technologists (CAMRT) is the national professional association and certifying body for radiological, nuclear medicine and magnetic resonance imaging technologists and radiation therapists. Recognized at home and internationally as a leading advocate for the profession of medical radiation technology, the CAMRT is an authoritative voice on the critical issues that affect its members and their practice. The CAMRT has successfully partnered with a number of government initiatives and agencies in the past to work towards a better healthcare system for Canadians. Find out more at camrt.ca.

