Reduce Your Mortgage and Tax Bill While Building Your Investment Portfolio

The strategy converts mortgage interest to deductions, shortens the amortization and builds a portfolio of investments. Tweet this

"This is the only strategy that improves your cash flow rather than having to come up with extra money," says Robinson. "While others recommend paying off your expensive, non-deductible mortgage at the expense of not investing, The Smith Manoeuvre shows you how to do both at the same time which will mean more money in your bank account."

How does it work? The Smith Manoeuvre converts expensive mortgage interest to tax deductions, shortens the amortization period of the mortgage and builds a portfolio of investments.

"Let's say you have a $2,000 per month mortgage payment," explains Smith. "If $1,000 goes to mortgage interest and the other $1,000 goes to principal, then you can access $1,000 to invest. In the process you reduce your tax bill and eliminate your expensive mortgage while investing significant sums of money on a monthly basis."

The innovative strategy was developed over 35 years ago by Fraser Smith. Now his son, Robinson Smith, has updated and fortified the strategy which he details in his book, "Master Your Mortgage For Financial Freedom." It was so well received, the book became a National Best Seller, hitting #1 in 22 categories on Amazon upon launch.

"Wealthy people have debt and they like it that way," says Smith. "They borrow to invest and deduct the interest on those investment loans. It's called good debt and that's how the rich become richer."

