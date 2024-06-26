Redroad Introduces W13 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for Hard Floors

TORONTO, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Redroad, a technology leader in homecare cleaning solutions, is proud to introduce their latest innovation - the W13 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop. Designed to tackle tough, sticky messes on hard floors, this All-in-One Smart Vacuum & Mop is a game changer for households everywhere.

W13 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for Hard Floors Designed to tackle tough, sticky messes on hard floors, this All-in-One Smart Vacuum & Mop is a game changer for households everywhere. With the W13 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner, cleaning has never been easier. Featuring cordless power, this vacuum provides enough energy to clean an entire home up to 2150 sq ft on a single charge. Plus, the extended run time battery allows for up to 45 minutes of continuous cleaning. (CNW Group/Redroad Canada)

With the W13 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner, cleaning has never been easier. Featuring cordless power, this vacuum provides enough energy to clean an entire home up to 2150 sq ft on a single charge. That means no more searching for outlets or dealing with tangled cords. Plus, the extended run time battery allows for up to 45 minutes of continuous cleaning.

Features include:

Vacuum Mode | Boasting 17.5kpa of powerful suction, making it perfect for picking up dry dirt, dust, and debris.

Smart Mode | Combines the power of vacuuming and mopping allowing for efficient and effective cleaning of both wet and dry messes.

Powerful Cleaning Mode | Stubborn stains can be cleaned in one pass.

Superior Edge Cleaning | Thanks to its advanced brush design that can reach even the most hard-to-reach areas, such as baseboards and corners.

Streak-Free Drying | The floor nozzle design ensures even and thorough cleaning, with a fast dry time.

Dual Tank Technology | Clean and dirty water is kept separate to prevent any cross-contamination.

Self-Cleaning | Automatically flushes the inner tubing and brush roll, for fast and mess-free maintenance.

Heated Air-Drying Technology | The brush roll self-dries, ensuring it remains moisture-proof and odor-free.

To learn more about Redroad and the W13 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, visit https://redroadofficial.com. And don't wait - the W13 is now available for purchase and ready to make cleaning easier than ever before. Available at amazon.ca, walmart.ca and bestbuy.ca

About Redroad Global:

Since its inception in 2021, Redroad Global has been providing smart home appliances to more than 10 countries worldwide. The company is led by a group of experts with over 10 years of experience in the home appliance industry, making it well-equipped to deliver innovative and smart solutions to meet the needs of today's consumers.

SOURCE Redroad Canada

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]