Redpath Waterfront Festival forced to move its tall ships and entertainment due to high water levels

TORONTO, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Redpath Waterfront Festival, presented by Billy Bishop Airport, returning June 29-July 1, will be relocating some of its tall ships and entertainment to the east end of Toronto's waterfront as a result of rising water levels.

"The safety of our visitors is our number one priority. The boardwalks in the two West end parks that we were planning on activating in are flooded, leaving no area for our ships to dock or our visitors to board. All of the tall ships are still sailing in and all of our Maritime entertainment will go on as plan, just in other waterfront parks" says festival co-producer Lea Parrell.

The festival will no longer be activating in HTO Park and HTO Park West. Festivities will now be taking place in the East end of the waterfront at Sugar Beach and Sherbourne Common. At the time of distribution, there is no flooding in Harbour Square Park and it will remain as a programming park for the festival with ships and entertainment.

The following programming will be taking place in each assigned park:

Sherbourne Common - 61 Dockside Drive

Bluenose II, Picton Castle and Denis Sullivan

and Maritime Market

Stage with live music

Sugar Beach - 11 Dockside Drive

Royal Canadian Navy's HMCS Oriole

Canadian Coast Guard's icebreaking vessel

Parks Canada

Activation from Canadian Armed Forces

Harbour Square Park - 25 Queens Quay West

U.S Brig Niagara, Pride of Baltimore II, Fair Jeanne, St. Lawrence and Playfair

and Playfair Entertainment to be announced

All plans, marketing materials and the festival website will be updated in the coming days. Interviews with Lea Parrell, co-producer of the Redpath Waterfront Festival, are available upon request.

ABOUT REDPATH WATERFRONT FESTIVAL, presented by Billy Bishop Airport

The Redpath Waterfront Festival, presented by Billy Bishop Airport, is an annual summer event providing on-land and on-water programming for people of all ages and interests, with the goal of promoting Toronto locally and internationally as a premiere waterfront destination. With music, food and nautical entertainment, the festival offers something for everyone to enjoy. Every three years, the event welcomes majestic Tall Ships to Toronto.

