Redline Communications Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Aviat Networks, Inc.

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline" or the "Company") (TSX: RDL ) , a leading provider of mission-critical data infrastructure for remote and harsh environments, is pleased to announce the outcome of the shareholder vote at the annual and special meeting of shareholders ("Shareholders"), which was held earlier today ("Meeting"). At the Meeting, the Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the previously announced proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Aviat Networks, Inc. ("Aviat") pursuant to which Aviat, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, would acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Redline (the "Common Shares") for CAD$0.90 per Common Share.

At the Meeting, Shareholders holding approximately 97.53% of the Common Shares, and 95.54% of the Common Shares excluding votes attached to Common Shares required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Security Holders in Special Transactions, voted in favor of the special resolution approving the Arrangement. In addition, at the Meeting Shareholders holding approximately 99.57% of the Common Shares voted in favor of a special resolution approving the reduction of stated capital of the Common Shares of the Company that is required in order to complete the Arrangement.

Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to various customary conditions, including the approval of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court"). The Company intends to seek a final order from the Court to approve the Arrangement at a hearing expected to be held on June 28, 2022.

Further information about the Arrangement is set out in Redline's management information circular dated May 18, 2022 which has been filed under Redline's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

In addition, at the Meeting, all five nominees for the board of directors of the Company were elected, the voting results of which are as follows:

Director Number and percentage of Common Shares represented in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting that were voted FOR Number and percentage of Common Shares represented in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting that were WITHHELD from voting Josef Vejvoda 10,157,063 (93.21 %) 739,600 (6.79 %) D. Neil McDonnell 10,300,563 (93.46 %) 721,100 (6.54 %) Ronan McGrath 10,848,863 (99.56 %) 47,800 (0.44 %) Dr. Amiee Chan 10,323,263 (93.66 %) 698,400 (6.34 %) Richard Yoon 10,307,763 (93.52 %) 713,900 (6.48 %)

Shareholders also approved the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization of directors to fix their renumeration. Details of the voting results will be filed under Redline's profile on SEDAR and may be accessed at www.sedar.com.

If Shareholders have questions regarding the Arrangement or the other matters considered at the Meeting, please contact:

Richard Yoon

Chief Executive Officer

+1-905-479-8344,

[email protected]

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com .

For further information: Redline Contact: Richard Yoon, Chief Executive Officer, +1-905-479-8344, [email protected]; Investor Relations Contact, Ron Shuttleworth, Partner, OakHill Financial, +1-647-500-7371, [email protected]