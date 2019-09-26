Redline Communications Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary

Company Marks Two Decades of Providing Superior Mission Critical, Industrial Communications Worldwide

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline Communications") (TSX:RDL) , a leading-edge provider of industrial wireless broadband network connectivity solutions for mission-critical applications, announces today it is celebrating a major milestone this year - its 20th Anniversary. For the past two decades, Redline Communications has pioneered significant changes to industrial wireless communications with cutting-edge custom solutions that empower its customers to go faster, farther and safer than ever before with its end-to-end communications infrastructure, even in the most challenging environments.

In 20 years, Redline has gone through a significant metamorphosis from a wireless broadband company to a pivotal force that is driving change, innovation and digital transformation in the industrial wireless communications industry with energy, government and military customers around the globe who rely on Redline's progressive technologies for safety and efficiency.

From strategy to on-demand engineering, the company continues to be a trusted partner to provide broadband in the most rugged and remote environments across oceans, deserts and dense cities. Today, Redline provides a complete range of powerful, versatile and reliable outdoor wireless broadband systems for specialized point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications with signature solutions that are secure, reliable and scalable, including:

Redline's Fixed Wireless , a viable fiber alternative that provides 360-degree coverage with a lower total cost of ownership.

, a viable fiber alternative that provides 360-degree coverage with a lower total cost of ownership. Redline's Private iLTE™ , a compact and complete LTE system that can be rapidly deployed anywhere.

, a compact and complete LTE system that can be rapidly deployed anywhere. Redline's Virtual Fiber™ , which delivers extreme data performance to multiple remote sites over very wide areas and rugged terrain and is a new paradigm in backhaul.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the last 20 years of Redline and the accomplishments that have positioned our company as a leading global provider of the most resilient and innovative industrial wireless broadband solutions that are purpose-built with the most cost effective and downward scalable systems in the industry today for mission-critical applications," commented Stephen J. Sorocky , CEO of Redline Communications. "While we look back at our milestones, we are driving more cutting-edge connectivity solutions to provide enhanced safety and efficiency in some of the most remote and challenging locations needing those mission-critical applications, such as at onshore/offshore oil and gas operations, in mines and in utilities."

While Redline is toasting its journey for the past two decades, the company is always striving to use its unique combination of progressive technology and agility to make mission-critical applications better every day.

To learn more about Redline, please visit www.rdlcom.com or email media@rdlcom.com.

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com

