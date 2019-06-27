Redline Communications Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Redline Communications (www.rdlcom.com) Group Inc. (TSX: RDL) ("Redline" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2019 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (other than Mr. John Brunette who withdrew his nomination prior to the meeting) were elected as Directors of the Company at the meeting held at the Company's corporate office in Markham, Ontario on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the meeting are set out below.

Director Votes For % Votes

Withheld % Eric Demirian 10,962,625 86.17% 1,759,436 13.83% D. Neil McDonnell 12,718,411 99.97% 3,650 0.03% David Roberts 10,984,075 86.34% 1,737,986 13.66% Nizar Somji 10,959,525 86.15% 1,762,536 13.85% Stephen Sorocky 12,718,411 99.97% 3,650 0.03%

A total of 12,722,061 common shares were voted in connection with the election of the directors at the meeting, representing approximately 73.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The Corporation's amended and restated Shareholder Rights Plan was not approved for adoption and as a result, the 2016 Rights Plan terminated, and the rights issued under it became void.

The Company also reports that shareholders voted in favour of the appointment of BDO Canada LLP as auditors of the corporation. Detailed results of matters considered at the meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on sedar.com.

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) (www.rdlcom.com) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs.

For more information visit www.rdlcom.com.

