Redline Communications Announces the Appointment of Richard Yoon as President and Chief Executive Officer

Telecommunications Veteran with A Proven Track Record for Managing Successful High Growth Businesses Will Lead the Company's Next Growth Phase

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline Communications") (TSX: RDL), a leading provider of mission-critical data infrastructure for remote & harsh environments, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Yoon as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a director effective September 13, 2021.

"Richard is a recognized and highly respected executive in the Wireless Telecom market, with a proven track record in developing and executing strategies to create long-term shareholder value," said D. Neil McDonnell, Board Chair. "The Board carried out a rigorous selection process of assessing executives in the wireless industry against key cornerstones of our strategy which includes scaling our LTE and 5G product portfolio and growing our customers and served markets. The Board was also impressed with Richard's expertise in leading and developing high-performing teams, and we are excited to have him join the Company."

"I am pleased to be joining Redline Communications at this exciting time," said Richard Yoon, incoming Chief Executive Officer. "I look forward to developing a world-class team, building upon the Company's loyal blue-chip customers and developing and investing in its technology to expand on Redline's unique differentiators, proprietary technologies and extensive patent portfolio. With a strong sales funnel and expanding interest in our product suite, the Company is well positioned for sustained growth in revenue."

Mr. Yoon brings over 30 years of executive management experience along with his wireless relationships to his new role at Redline Communications. A global leader who understands diversity, Mr. Yoon has successfully led businesses to accelerated growth. Most recently, Mr. Yoon served as CEO of ZTE Canada, a global leading manufacturer of Network and Terminal equipment in the wireless telecommunications market. Throughout his career, he has a proven track record of increasing shareholder value and delivering results by setting clear strategic direction, scaling businesses, and driving profitability and growth.

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, Distribution Utilities for last mile broadband, Municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information, visit www.rdlcom.com.

