Redline Communications Announces Major Software Upgrade for Virtual Fiber Service Offering

Redline's RDL-3100 XG Software v3.12 Release is a Direct, Drop-in Replacement of the RDL-3000 XP, Redline's 5th Generation Software Defined Radio (SDR)

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline Communications") (TSX:RDL) , a leading-edge provider of industrial wireless broadband network connectivity solutions for mission-critical applications, announces today a major software upgrade to enhance Redline's award-winning Virtual Fiber™ portfolio, which delivers multipoint access and transport quickly and cost-efficiently for industrial communications while outperforming traditional point-to-point (PTP) microwave applications. Effective Q4 2019, the RDL-3100 Ellipse base stations now support two distinct software versions: the latest release (v3.12), which serves as a direct drop-in replacement for RDL-3000 Ellipse 4.9-5.8 GHz base stations; and v2.x, ideal for PTP and small point-to-multipoint (PMP) networks.

The RDL-3100 software v3.12 is fully over-the-air backwards compatible and supports all the features and capabilities of the RDL-3000 series remote terminals in a PMP configuration (v3.8/v3.9). All RDL-3100 units shipped going forward will now include both software v2.0 and v3.12 in their flash memory banks. The software enhancements at the hub of the wireless network result in faster communication speed with certified security and customizable capacity.

"This new software release is a significant investment protection milestone for Redline customers operating the RDL-3000 Ellipse portfolio and is a critical key component of our Virtual Fiber, fixed wireless product evolution," states Stephen J. Sorocky , CEO of Redline Communications. "Redline's Virtual Fiber offering delivers best in class data performance to multiple remote sites over very wide areas and incredibly rugged terrain, truly a new paradigm in backhaul."

Full details of the RDL-3100 upgrade are as follows:

Over-the-air backwards compatibility with up to 120 5GHz RDL-3000 and RDL-3100 remote terminals

Full compatibility with RDL-3000 software v3.8/v3.9 feature set, including hairpinning (remote-remote communication), variable frame mode of operation, support for small channel sizes and 802.1p prioritization

2K Ethernet packet size

Ethernet packet size Direct drop-in of RDL-3100 to existing RDL-3000 5GHz networks, extending the ROI of exiting investment and enabling feature upgrades beyond the current capabilities

To learn more about Redline, please visit www.rdlcom.com .

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, Distribution Utilities for last mile broadband, Municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com .

