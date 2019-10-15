Redline Communications Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline Communications") (TSX: RDL), a leading provider of industrial wireless broadband network connectivity solutions for mission-critical applications, announces today that Ms. Joan Ritchie has decided to resign from her position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company for personal reasons, effective November 12, 2019. Ms. Ritchie joined the Company in 2011 and was appointed Interim CFO in September 2017 and CFO in March 2018.

Redline is pleased to announce the appointment of Philip Jones to succeed Ms. Ritchie as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Jones brings over 15 years of experience as a CFO, most recently with Maru Group, Mundo Media, and Leonardo Worldwide Corporation. He is a Chartered Accountant/CPA and also holds the CPA Corporate Finance designation. He joins Redline today, October 15, 2019.

"I am pleased to have an accomplished executive as Philip Jones join the Redline Executive team as we continue to grow our business and focus on consistent financial performance and profitable growth," stated Stephen Sorocky, Redline's CEO. "He is a seasoned, strategically focused finance executive with a strong operational orientation who will accelerate our efforts to build value for our shareholders."

Ms. Ritchie will be supporting Phillip Jones through this transition until 31 December 2019.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and all Redline staff, I wish to thank Ms. Ritchie for her many contributions to Redline. In addition, I thank Joan for her support to me as I joined as CEO. We all wish her the very best in her future endeavors," stated Stephen Sorocky, Redline's CEO.

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX: RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com.

For further information: Redline Contact: Stephen J. Sorocky, Chief Executive Officer, +1.905.479.8344, ssorocky@rdlcom.com