Redline Communications Announces CEO Resignation

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Redline Communications (www.rdlcom.com) Group Inc. (TSX: RDL) (the "Company" or "Redline"), the creator of powerful wireless data infrastructure for mission-critical applications in challenging locations, announces the resignation of Mr. Stephen Sorocky as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective July 17, 2021. Mr. Sorocky has decided to pursue other personal opportunities and the Board wishes him well with his future endeavors. Effective immediately, Mr. Ronan McGrath will serve as interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. McGrath is currently a member of the Board of Directors and will oversee the Company's operations until a permanent Chief Executive Officer is appointed. Mr. Sorocky has agreed to provide transitionary services to the Company.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Stephen for his contributions to Redline including the recent $14M investment by the Strategic Innovations Fund, recent product innovations and a solid pipeline of opportunities" stated D. Neil McDonnell, Redline's Board Chair. "The Board has retained Caldwell Partners to conduct a search for a CEO to drive the next stage of Company growth."

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX: RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by oil & gas companies onshore and offshore, mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs in locations that include the deserts of the Middle East, the rainforests of South America, and the frozen Alaskan slopes. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com.

For further information: Redline Contact(s): Philip Jones, Chief Financial Officer, +1-905-479-8344, [email protected]; D. Neil McDonnell, Chair, Redline Communications Inc., [email protected]; Ron Shuttlesworth, Partner, Oak Hill Financial, [email protected]

