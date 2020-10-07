Redline Communications Announces Addition of New Director

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline Communications" or "Redline") (TSX: RDL), a leading provider of industrial wireless broadband network connectivity solutions for mission-critical applications, announces today the appointment of Dr. Amiee Chan, Norsat International Inc. President and CEO, to its Board of Directors, effective November 10, 2020.

Dr. Amiee Chan has over 15 years of experience in executive management and research development in the satellite industry. Prior to her promotion to CEO, Dr. Chan served as Vice President of Operations. As the Director of Research and Development at Norsat International Inc. Dr. Chan produced several highly successful product lines that continue to be high revenue generators for the company. As a result of her strong entrepreneurial spirit, Dr. Chan was awarded in 2008 the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Mr. Neil McDonnell, Chair of Redline, stated, "On behalf of the Board, it is my pleasure to welcome Amiee to the Board of Directors. We believe her vision and expertise in satellite communications coupled with her experience in strategy and operations at Norsat International Inc. will help Redline in her newly appointed role of Director. We look forward to working with her as she helps drive growth with our company."

Dr. Chan stated, "I am excited to be joining the board of Redline as I believe that the company has a great offering in the market for wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications. I believe that my experience is directly relevant to the opportunities the company faces and I look forward to working with management and the board to build a great company."

Dr. Chan received her Executive MBA from Simon Fraser University where she majored in Strategy & New Ventures. She also holds an Electrical Engineering Ph. D. in Satellite Communications from the University of British Columbia and is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Canada Science and Technology Museum. She spearheads the Western Canadian branch of WIDS – Woman in Defense and Security. She also acts as a mentor in numerous organizations including Wired Woman Mentorship Program of Vancouver and the Society for Canadian Women in Science and Technology's Ms. Infinity Program.

