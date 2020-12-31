Redline Announces Change to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSX: RDL), the creator of powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations, announced today that Mr. David Roberts has resigned from the Board of Directors of Redline, effective 31 December 2020.

Mr. Neil McDonnell, Chair of the Board of Directors of Redline, said, "The Board is grateful for the valuable contribution that Mr. Roberts has made to the Board of Directors, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Mr. Neil MacDonnell, Chair of the Board of Directors of Redline, will replace Mr. Roberts as the Chair of the Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee.

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX: RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com.

