Redfin Ranks the Most Walkable Canadian Cities of 2020

SEATTLE, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — Vancouver, Montréal and Toronto are the most walkable cities in Canada in 2020, according to a new ranking from Redfin ( www.redfin.ca ), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

The ranking was determined using data from Walk Score®, a Redfin company that rates the walkability of cities, neighborhoods and addresses. Cities where daily errands do not require a car score 90 points and above, a score of 70 to 89 points means most errands can be accomplished on foot and a score of 50 to 69 indicates that some errands can be completed on foot.

Below is Redfin's debut ranking of the top five Canadian cities (with populations of more than 200,000) for walking:

Rank City Walk Score 1 Vancouver 79.8 2 Montréal 65.4 3 Toronto 61.0 4 Burnaby 60.1 5 Longueuil 54.4

In Vancouver, well-built properties in walkable areas often sell for a premium, according to Redfin Vancouver market manager Brooks Findlay.

"Over the past 10 years, Vancouver has placed a strong emphasis on development that supports walkability. Many of the new developments are focused on areas that are close to transit—specifically our monorail system," Findlay said. "The city itself has also been very focused on building new walking and bike paths, allowing for a green commute and discouraging single-driver vehicles. Many young professionals in Vancouver don't even consider owning a car. Developers have created mini villages in high-traffic areas, meaning you don't have to travel more than five or six blocks to get anything you need."

Toronto, with a Walk Score of 61, also made it into the top three.

"A lot of Toronto is connected underground, so when it gets cold in the winter, there are still ways to get around. Then there's the boardwalk, which allows people to walk across much of the city right on the waterfront," Redfin Toronto market manager Blair Anderson said. "One thing people don't always realize about Toronto is that there are lots of nature walks and trails right in the city. If it was just a concrete jungle, people wouldn't be so inclined to walk places, but since it's so beautiful, walking is appealing. Plus, city traffic is less than desirable these days, so being able to get around on foot is very advantageous."

To read the full report, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/blog/most-walkable-canadian-cities-2020 .

For a ranking of the most walkable U.S. cities of 2020, visit: https://www.redfin.com/blog/most-walkable-us-cities-2020 .

About Redfin Canada

Redfin ( www.redfin.ca ) is a technology-powered, residential brokerage with a mission to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. Redfin is now available in Toronto and Vancouver , joining more than 90 markets throughout the United States where Redfin already serves homebuyers and sellers. Redfin's iOS and Android mobile apps and the Canadian version of its industry-leading website allow consumers to search for homes for sale across most of Canada. In a commission-driven industry, Redfin's local, full-service agents put the customer first. By pairing Redfin agents with technology, Redfin offers a service that is faster, better, and costs less. Redfin is headquartered in Seattle and Redfin stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "RDFN."

To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email [email protected] . To view Redfin's press center, click here .

SOURCE Redfin

For further information: Redfin Journalist Services: Erin Osgood, 206-588-6863, [email protected], www.redfin.com

Related Links

www.redfin.com

