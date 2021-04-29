Redfin Launches in Ottawa

Homebuyers and Sellers Can Now Work with Full-Service Redfin Agents and Search for Homes on Redfin Website and App

OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) -- Redfin ( www.redfin.ca ), the tech-powered real estate brokerage, today announced its launch in Ottawa. People throughout the area can now buy and sell homes with Redfin's full-service agents. On www.redfin.ca and Redfin's mobile apps, customers can now search all the agent-listed homes for sale and see sale prices of homes in the greater Ottawa area. Homebuyers can receive instant updates the moment a new home hits the market and book a home tour with a Redfin agent with a few taps on a smartphone.

By meeting customers through the Redfin website and using technology to make the buying and selling process more efficient, Redfin's local agents are able to provide full service and charge a lower fee, saving customers $8,200 on average. In Ottawa, Redfin will sell homes for just a 1 percent listing fee and refund a portion of its commission to its home-buying clients.

A homeowner selling a $500,000 home could save $10,000 by working with a Redfin agent rather than a traditional agent charging a 3% listing fee. Redfin agents provide a complete home-selling service including pricing and staging advice, professional photography, a 3D virtual tour, digital marketing, and prominent placement on Redfin.ca, a leading brokerage website.

Subhir Uppal, who was born and raised in Ottawa and has been a real estate broker for over 15 years, will lead the brokerage locally.

"I know Ottawans will appreciate Redfin's customer-centric approach to real estate, combining the best full-service agents with lower fees and technology that makes the process of buying and selling a home easier," said Uppal. "In this competitive market, homebuyers will love that Redfin can help them find homes first and see them quickly with our Book It Now technology, while working with an expert local agent who knows what it takes to win."

Redfin's unique brokerage model prioritizes transparency and accountability. Unlike most agents who are independent contractors, Redfin's full-service agents are employees, who are paid a salary and receive bonuses for every home sale. Every Redfin customer is asked to review the service they received from their Redfin agent and these reviews are published on agents' online profiles, creating a culture of customer advocacy and agent accountability.

"Since first launching in Toronto and Vancouver in 2019, Redfin has been steadily growing our brand, web traffic, and most importantly, our track record of happy clients in Canada," said Blair Anderson, Redfin's Ontario Broker of Record and market manager. "We're thrilled to be expanding to Ottawa and introducing consumers to a better way of buying and selling real estate."

With the arrival of Redfin comes a host of technology features that benefit both website users and brokerage clients:

Book It Now : A tool to instantly schedule a home tour with a Redfin agent with a single click from a browser, iPhone, iPad or Android app.

: A tool to instantly schedule a home tour with a Redfin agent with a single click from a browser, iPhone, iPad or Android app. Redfin 3D Walkthrough : High-resolution, interactive views from every angle inside homes listed with a Redfin agent.

: High-resolution, interactive views from every angle inside homes listed with a Redfin agent. Deal Room : A real-time guide through the closing process, including milestones, deadlines and tasks.

: A real-time guide through the closing process, including milestones, deadlines and tasks. Instant Updates : Smartphone or email notifications when new homes are listed or when prices drop.

: Smartphone or email notifications when new homes are listed or when prices drop. Tour and Offer Insights : Real-time notes from Redfin agents about thousands of homes and offers.

and : Real-time notes from Redfin agents about thousands of homes and offers. Redfin Matchmaker : Software that recommends listings to Redfin clients.

With the addition of Ottawa, Redfin agents now serve customers in 97 markets across the United States and Canada. To find or sell a house in Ottawa and connect with a local agent visit redfin.ca . Learn more about working at Redfin and apply for open positions at redfin.com/careers .

About Redfin

Redfin ( www.redfin.ca ) is a technology-powered real estate broker, instant home-buyer (iBuyer), lender, title insurer, and renovations company. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the #1 real-estate brokerage site in the United States. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers nearly $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 95 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,100 people.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.ca . To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center . To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email [email protected] . To view Redfin's press center, click here .

Redfin-F

SOURCE Redfin

For further information: Alina Ptaszynski, [email protected], http://www.redfin.ca

Related Links

http://www.redfin.ca

