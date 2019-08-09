Redevelopment of Trenton Park will ensure participation and encourage healthy and active lifestyles for residents of all ages

TRENTON, NS, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in recreational infrastructure helps communities come together and stay active. The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia recognize that strategic investments in recreational infrastructure—including funding for park renovation projects—play a key role in supporting dynamic communities while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Today, Sean Fraser, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan Minister of Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Lloyd Hines, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal on behalf Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing; and Shannon MacInnis, Mayor of Trenton, announced funding for major renovations and redevelopment of Trenton Park.

This project involves the creation of an accessible playground that will include; a recreation ground, upgraded pool and picnic area, renovated trails, increased parking, renovated pedestrian bridges, ponds and fishing docks, a fenced-in dog park and renovated canteen. These improvements to the park will allow for the facilities to be universally accessible and to ensure the widest possible use and participation by people of all ages.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2.2 million in this project through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing over $1.2 million to the project, with the Town of Trenton contributing $254,518.

Quotes

"Upgrading the recreational and green spaces in Trenton Park will make the Town of Trenton, and all of Pictou County, a better place to live. This project will make the park more accessible to everyone and will encourage healthy and active lifestyles for our community members."

Sean Fraser, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Central Nova

"Government is pleased to fund this project that will provide new, and upgrade existing, infrastructure at the municipal park. This project provides a space for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the outdoors. Investments like this promote healthy, active lifestyles and help make our communities more vibrant."

The Honourable Lloyd Hines, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal, on behalf of Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister, Chuck Porter

"Trenton Park has been the pride of Trenton for many years. We are so pleased with the funding the federal and provincial government announced today, ensuring the legacy of our Park and making it a key destination for everyone in Pictou County and beyond."

Shannon MacInnis, Mayor of Trenton

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a 2-year federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

