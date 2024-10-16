Redemption Paws Reaches Milestone: 4,000 Dogs Rescued and Counting

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - In just seven years, Redemption Paws has rescued over 4,000 dogs, thanks to the support of more than 16,000 individuals who have fostered and adopted. As the organization continues to grow, they are calling for more funding to establish their first brick-and-mortar location for events and clinics.

Marmalade had her puppies in the hallway of a rural shelter due to overcrowding but found safety with Redemption paws. (CNW Group/Redemption Paws)

Initially founded in response to Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Redemption Paws has become a leader in foster-based dog rescue, committed to innovative care and a thriving community of dog lovers. Foster homes and adopters across Ontario open their hearts to provide these animals with a second chance at life. The organization has built a strong community, with hundreds of adopters returning to adopt second, third, or even fourth dogs. The organization is also committed to diversity and inclusion, welcoming volunteers and adopters from all backgrounds, including many new Canadian families.

The organization has reduced euthanasia rates in some rural shelters by up to 90%. The majority of dogs rescued are adults from high-kill shelters in Texas, like Marmalade who was homeless and gave birth to her litter in a shelter hallway due to overcrowding. Once weaned, her puppies were separated from her but thanks to Redemption Paws, they were all reunited in Canada. Redemption Paws also frequently takes in local surrenders and more recently, they have expanded their mission to include homeless cats.

Redemption Paws sets itself apart through their modern approach to animal care. Remote on-call veterinarians offer foster homes digital support for emergencies, while mobile vet clinics provide in-person care within a week or two of a dog's arrival. Established veterinary clinics handle surgeries and more complex treatments, ensuring a high standard of care.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Redemption Paws successfully advocated for federal law changes that allowed rescue dogs to enter Canada, even during border closures.

Founder Nicole Simone emphasizes, "The beauty of dog rescue is that every adopted dog begins a new chapter, transforming the lives of the families who embrace them. We're honored to be part of these remarkable journeys."

If you love dogs, please visit www.redemptionpaws.org for more information on how to get involved. Foster homes, adopters, and volunteers throughout Ontario are always needed to join the mission of saving lives.

SOURCE Redemption Paws

Nicole Simone, Redemption Paws, 60 Atlantic Ave., Suite 200, Toronto, ON M6K 1X9, [email protected], 647-284-9118